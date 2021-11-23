Jake Paul claps back at UFC superstar Nate Diaz after Ben Askren comments

Jake Paul has clapped back at UFC superstar Nate Diaz after the Stockton fighter played down his victory over Ben Askren by pointing out that he’s lost six times more fights than Askren.

Jake Paul’s boxing career started picking up in momentum after he knocked out Ben Askren in the first round of their Triller Fight Club bout back in April 2021.

He kept the ball rolling three months later by beating former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision. Now, he’s looking to do it again in his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury.

In an interview with BJPENN.COM, Askren praised Paul’s boxing ability in their fight. Nate Diaz played it down by implying that Askren, who isn’t known for his boxing prowess, simply wasn’t up for the challenge.

Paul has now clapped back at the UFC superstar with a cheeky jab of his own.

“Jake is kind of good at this,” said Askren. “I think what played out is he’s kind of good at it. And if you saw the way I saw it, he was still impressive in his showing, and he has obviously put a lot of time into it.

“So, he’s not bad. I’ll say that much.”

Diaz responded to a post of the article. He downplayed Paul’s win by pointing out that Askren is retired and isn’t known for his boxing prowess. “Coming from a retired wrestler who can’t fight or box,” he said.

Paul clapped back by roasting Diaz’s 21-13-0 UFC record. “You have six times as many losses as Ben Askren,” he said. “Let that sink in.”

you have 6 times as many losses as Ben Askren Let that sink in https://t.co/SMTsXkhs9i — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 23, 2021

Diaz hasn’t responded yet. However, he was linked to a fight against Paul in October 2021, which has reportedly been confirmed.

An official statement from either fighter hasn’t been made yet, though. So, take that confirmation with a grain of salt.