Jake Paul claims influencer boxing is “dying” as he casts doubt on long-hyped McGregor fight

Despite being a poster boy for influencer boxing, Jake Paul claimed that the sport’s days are numbered and that the scene is “dying out”.

In a September 6 interview with Daily Mail, Paul, 27, stated his belief that fans of the sport, born from Logan Paul’s clash with KSI in 2019, had grown “tired of seeing the s***** punches”, criticizing fixtures as “sloppy”.

“Now that they’re fans of the sport, I think they want to see like, more real, higher level skill. So it’s definitely dying out”, he continued.

Following his victory over former UFC fighter Mike Perry in July, Paul’s next fight is scheduled to be against heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson. The matchup is penciled in for November, though doubts remain over if the match will go ahead, due to the latter’s ongoing health issues.

Should Tyson, 58, be forced to pull out, Paul stated previously that he doesn’t currently have a backup in place.

Instagram: jakepaul Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s long-awaited fight is scheduled for November

As for other fixtures, Paul, when asked to share his thoughts on a potential fight with Irish MMA star Conor McGregor, wasn’t optimistic.

“I don’t think we will [fight], just because he knows what will happen,” the YouTuber said. The pair have traded blows on social media numerous times in the past, and Paul pulled no verbal punches this time, either.

“Conor has a brittle body,” Paul continued, adding, “He’s known for getting injuries all the time. It’s basically like every camp, he was getting injured even in his prime. So he just needs to drink some milk”.

After Paul’s victory over Mike Perry in July, McGregor slammed the former, labeling him the “biggest p***bag I have ever seen in my life.”

Jake Paul has only lost one boxing fixture to date, against Tommy Fury in 2023. You can find a complete breakdown of the former’s boxing record in our dedicated breakdown.