Jake Paul claims he should “sue” Tommy Fury following second fight cancellation

Joe Craven . 58 minutes ago

American YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has claimed he should “sue” Tommy Fury, after the British fighter cancelled their rescheduled boxing bout. Comments from Tommy’s father, trainer John Fury, have incensed Paul further.

Despite being highly anticipated among fans of YouTube and boxing, the bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is yet to come to fruition.

An original fight, scheduled to take place in 2021, was cancelled after Tommy Fury suffered a severe chest infection and broken rib. The fight was then reorganized and set for August 2022, but issues with Tommy’s entrance to the United States have seen it cancelled again, this time replaced with a fight versus Hasim Rahman Jr.

Tommy said that issues in entering the US forced him to cancel the fight, again.

Jake has made no secret of his displeasure at “Tommy Fumbles”, claiming the younger brother of world-champion boxer Tyson Fury is deliberately avoiding a fight, especially one set to take place in the US.

He took his criticism one step further on July 9, claiming that he “should sue” Tommy following the second cancellation, and pointing to comments from John Fury, Tommy’s father.

His tweet reads: “I should sue this fool. Own dad exposes why he pulled out a second time.”

Attached were transcribed comments from John Fury, a world-renowned boxing coach. He said to DAZN: “Tommy wasn’t exactly in training, I told him I know you could be fitter, you’re overweight, but it’s up to you because I can’t do the camp, go over there and box him.”

A second tweet, showing a still of Tommy on the British reality TV series Love Island, called him a “bottle job”.

While no legal action has actually been brought about so far, Jake seems increasingly incensed at the second delay to the fight fans are so desperate to see.

Here’s hoping, at some point in the near future, we will finally get to see the two men do battle in the ring.