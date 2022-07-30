Jake Paul claims Conor McGregor fight is bigger than Floyd Mayweather rematch

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Jul 30, 2022

Jake Paul believes that a fight between himself and Conor McGregor would be bigger than a potential rematch between the Irish MMA star and Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Ever since he first stepped into the world of boxing, Jake Paul has been trying to get UFC superstar Conor McGregor to ditch the Octagon and get back into the boxing ring.

The Irish MMA star, who hasn’t fought inside the cage since July 2021, made waves back in 2017 when he took on Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in ‘The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports’ in his first ever professional boxing match. Mayweather ultimately defeated McGregor, taking his boxing record to a perfect 50-0, with the pair reportedly making a few hundred million each for the bout.

There has been plenty of talk about them running it back – especially as Mayweather is fighting Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura in September. Though, Jake also wants to get in on the action too.

Jake Paul still wants Conor McGregor fight

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is scheduled to face Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6, but has already made plenty of noise about who he wants to face afterwards – which includes a possible meeting with Mike Tyson.

Though when he appeared on The DAZN Boxing Show, Jake suggested that fighting Conor could still be on the cards.”Me vs Conor McGregor is a way bigger fight [than Floyd Mayweather rematch]. We’ve already seen that fight,” Jake told the show’s hosts.

“Me vs Conor’s going to be way more competitive, way more s**t talk, way more entertaining. That’s the one everyone really wants.”

Given that Jake and Conor have gone back and forth with the trash talking for a few years, there’s definitely some interest in the fight, but it would take Conor getting out of his UFC contract to make it happen.

Whether or not that will ever happen given Jake’s ongoing feud with the MMA promotion and its president Dana White, remains to be seen.