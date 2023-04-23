Jake Paul challenges Connor McGregor to boxing match in Dublin

Jake Paul has called out UFC double Champion Connor McGregor, challenging him to a co-main event boxing match in Dublin, Ireland on May 20.

Following the ‘It Doesn’t Get Any Better Than This’ main event bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, UFC powerhouse Connor McGregor was asked who he thought would win in the upcoming match between YouTuber Jake Paul and MMA vet Nate Diaz.

McGregor has a 1-1 record against Diaz, fighting twice in 2016. Having experienced what it’s like to be in the ring with the MMA scrapper, McGregor matter-o-factly stated, “I think Nate Diaz slaps the head off [Jake Paul], and I’m looking forward to it.”

Of course, Jake Paul didn’t let these shots slide, as he took to Twitter to extend a challenge to McGregor.

Jake Paul calls out Connor McGregor

Shortly after the prediction, Jake Paul took to Twitter to exchange words with McGregor. “I’m a better boxer than you, Connor,” Paul stated. “[I’ll] do what you couldn’t and knock Nate out.”

When McGregor fought Diaz in 2016, he lost in the second round via submission. But in their rematch just five months later, McGregor pulled off the victory. However, the fight went all five rounds, and McGregor was decided the victor by the judges.

“After Nate, let’s box as the co-main event the same night as Katie Taylor VS. Amanda Serrano in Dublin,” Jake laid down the challenge. However, this line is a bit confusing. Taylor and Serrano are set to rematch on May 20, 2023, a whole three months before Jake’s bout with Diaz.

Seeing as Jake or McGregor would have to have a significant weight change before their fight. It’s likely Jake is referencing a potential third fight between Serran and Taylor sometime in 2024.

Jake then topped off his challenge with a jab of his own, stating, “But since you’re not your own boss, you will hide behind Dana or just drink the rest of your life away. August 5th, you will see.”

Nate Diaz is Jake Paul’s first opponent since his loss against Tommy Fury in February. Paul, known for knocking out his opponents, wasn’t able to put Fury to sleep, going the distance but ultimately losing by decision.