Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz for boxing match after UFC exit

YouTube star Jake Paul has officially challenged mixed martial artist Nate Diaz following his exit from the UFC after the two exchanged verbal blows on Twitter.

YouTube-boxer Jake Paul is calling out fighters left and right, with his latest target being former UFC fighter Nate Diaz.

Diaz has now been officially released from his contract with the UFC following his final bout against Tony Ferguson on September 10 at UFC 279.

The MMA vet has bandied words with Jake before; in fact, Diaz notably got into a brawl with Jake’s team after the YouTuber’s bout against Anderson Silva in October.

Since then, the two have had their eyes on each other for a possible bout… and considering Jake’s latest callout, it’s possible we see these fighters face off in the near future.

Jake Paul asks Nate Diaz to sign contract for boxing match

On November 29, Paul officially challenged Diaz to a boxing match, claiming that he already has a venue booked and is merely awaiting the UFC star’s signature on the contract.

“Hi Nate,” Paul wrote. “Finally out of your UFC contract? Let’s see how tough you are in the boxing ring instead of hallway slap contests.I have a venue booked. Offer is ready when you are. Just need you to sign.”

Diaz isn’t the only opponent he’s called out for a fight; Paul made similar comments to British boxer and reality TV star Tommy Fury on the same day, claiming he’s got seven figures waiting for his rival if he chooses to sign a contract.

“Tommy Fury… the contract is with your team,” Paul penned. “7 figures. 6x what you made in your last fight. You signing, right?”

It’s clear that Diaz is willing to fight Jake Paul — in fact, the former UFC fighter said that he’d be down to take on the YouTuber after his fight with Silva, and considering that their bout has now come and gone, fans are eyeing Diaz for a response to ‘The Problem Child’s’ latest callout.