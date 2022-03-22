Jake Paul calls out “bitch” Jorge Masvidal for alleged Colby Covington street attack

Jake Paul slammed UFC star Jorge Masvidal after a fight between him and former friend Colby Covington broke out in the street leading to felony battery charges.

On March 21, Masvidal allegedly got into a confrontation with Covington outside of Papi Steak Restaurant, just days after he was bested by his adversary at UFC 272.

According to ESPN, Covington lost teeth in the fight and sources claim that Masvidal sucker-punched the welterweight twice with one to the mouth and another to the eye.

Now, with Masvidal charged with felony battery, Jake Paul has weighed in on the fight and put him on blast.

Jake Paul blasts Jorge Masvidal for Colby Covington street fight

In a social media post, the influencer-turned-boxer set his sights on Jorge – a UFC star he has wanted to face off with in the past.

“Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby,” Paul said. “Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?”

Jake Paul has been in the thick of things with Jorge before. While the two have wanted to square off in either a boxing ring or in MMA, it’s just never quite worked out.

UFC President Dana White, who has his own beef with The Problem Child even suggested that the influencer try to duke it out with Anderson Silva instead after the YouTuber issued a challenge to Masvidal.

Things blew up months later during Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley as the UFC fighter got into an altercation with a TikToker. Paul claimed that he would have knocked out the mixed martial artist if he touched his fan.

However, Paul has also been accused of dodging a fight against the welterweight, so it’s clear the two have some unsettled business.

In any case, this latest incident just adds more fuel to the fire as the rivalry between the boxer and the MMA star continues to heat up.