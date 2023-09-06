Jake Paul calls out Adin Ross for wearing Balenciaga after brand’s controversy

YouTuber and boxer Jake Paul called out streamer Adin Ross live on a Kick live stream when he showed up wearing a Balenciaga t-shirt despite the company’s previous controversy.

Kick star Adin Ross got together with internet influencer Jake Paul on September 5, 2023. During their conversation, Paul’s attention was drawn to Ross’ attire, as he noticed that the streamer was wearing a Balenciaga t-shirt.

Jake immediately started laughing and called out Adin by saying: “Man… what? You’re repping that s**t? Bro, that’s f**ked up! You’re supporting p*dos.”

“What do you mean, really?” Adin asked confused

The streamer was taken aback by Paul’s remarks and decided to change his t-shirt.

“I’ll take it off right now. You’ve got a shirt that I can wear?”

Jake then goes to grab another shirt for Adin to put on.

The two influencers then went on to have a fight live on stream.

Balenciaga made headlines in November 2022 when they announced their Spring/Summer 2023 collection. It featured two children with teddy bears dressed in questionable clothing.

The luxury apparel brand eventually issued a public apology, writing: We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms.”

Their interaction has garnered quite a lot of traction on X (formerly Twitter), with one fan claiming that the professional boxer made a valid point.

“I mean, he got a point,” one person wrote.

Another X user wrote: “W Jake. W Adin for taking it off. Lifetime L if Adin wears it ever again.”

This is not the first time a streamer has been called out for wearing Balenciaga clothing. On December 24, 2022, YouTube Gaming star Rachell “Valkyrae” addressed the community after she was seen donning the Fortnite x Balenciaga merchandise.