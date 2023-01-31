Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”

Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter.

Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.

The ‘Problem Child’ hasn’t been shy in predicting that he’ll make waves in the boxing world by challenging for titles before long. Some champions, including Mairis Briedis, have even urged him to make a proper challenge for their belts as well.

Now, Jake can add another champion to that growing list of interested parties, as Artur Beterbiev is open to taking him on at some point. He just wants Jake to pick up the phone first.

Artur Beterbiev open to taking Jake Paul fight

Beterbiev, who has a perfect 19-0 record – with 19 knockouts to his name – holds the WBC, IBF, and WBO light-heavyweight titles, and is open to fighting Jake.

“Tell him to call me, call my promoter. I’m ready to fight him I think it’s an easy fight for me. Do you think it’s a tough fight for me?” he said after his win over Anthony Yarde, according to the Daily Star, noting that he should “be able to this guy in the first round” if they met.

“He just talks. If he offers me a fight I will give him an answer very fast, within seconds,” the Russian-Canadian added. “Jake Paul fought and beat Anderson Silva, who in the UFC did a good job, but boxing is different, it’s not the same.”

As noted, Jake’s focus is on Tommy Fury, as the longtime rivals are scheduled to fight on February 26. If Fury doesn’t make that fight, the YouTuber does have ex-UFC fighter Mike Perry on standby.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens should he beat Fury, and if he does take another serious step up in his boxing career.