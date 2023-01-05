Jake Paul called out by ex-UFC fighter for allegedly pulling out of fight

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Jake Paul has been put on blast by former UFC fighter ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry as Perry claims Jake “changed his mind” on a fight despite a contract being signed.

There have been plenty of rumors and speculation about Jake Paul’s next opponent, especially as he looks to one-up his recent win over MMA legend Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been linked with a fight against longtime rival Tommy Fury, while former UFC stars like Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone have also thrown their hat in the ring to be his next opponent.

Jake also claimed that he’d sent out fight contracts to three unnamed fighters, as he looks to move on from fighting “old dudes” and finally shut down that longstanding criticism that he’s not faced a ‘real’ boxer.

Article continues after ad

Jake Paul apparently “changed his mind” on Mike Perry fight

Well, it appears one of those contracts has finally surfaced as former UFC fighter ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry put Jake in the spotlight with a small leak.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The controversial former welterweight contender claimed that he’d signed a contract to fight Jake on February 18, but the ‘Problem Child’ simply “changed his mind” about it happening.

After that call-out, Perry tweeted screenshots of the contract signed on his half for an eight-round contest. “WYA (Where you at) Jake Paul,” he said.

Some fans quickly stated that Perry would be a “harder fight” for Jake than some of the other names he’s been linked with, but others questioned why there was no signature from Jake on the contract. Though, he wouldn’t have to sign it, given this is likely only a contract to get Perry’s intent for a bout on record.

Article continues after ad

The reference to February 18 appears to confirm that previous leak from Jake’s coach about the date of his next fight, but he doesn’t have an opponent yet. That’ll need to change in the coming weeks.