Jake Paul and Ben Askren exchange heated texts ahead of fight - Dexerto

Jake Paul and Ben Askren exchange heated texts ahead of fight

Published: 25/Feb/2021 4:08 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 4:29

by Andrew Amos
YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC star Ben Askren are set to take to the boxing ring on April 17, but they’re already in a war of words ahead of the bout.

It’s no Conor McGregor, but Jake Paul is going big for his next boxing bout.

After taking down Nate Robinson with relative ease, the YouTube star turned hopeful boxer will take to the ring against Ben Askren on April 17.

However, in the lead up to the fight, the two have already thrown punches over text.

Ben Askren leaked DMs between the two on February 24, claiming “this next generation has some really bad role models.”

 

“Hey Jake seriously were you even trying against Ben [Darmstadt]? That was pathetic. Hope you try a little bit harder in our fight,” the former UFC fighter opened with in the exchange.

“Hiya bubba! So good to hear from you! I know Masvidal gave you brain damage so I’m guessing you meant to ask if I was even trying against Nate,” Paul replied.

“We’re going to get you through this fight nice and fast so you can retire after.”

Askren clarified that he was talking about Ben Darmstadt, before Jake Paul went on a tangent, asking his opponents if he’s ever taken drugs, saying he needs “help taking his edge off.”

 

While Askren ignored most of Paul’s questions, he had the final jab ahead of the bout.

“You gave up here like you’re going to give up in our fight. You don’t have the heart. Please don’t back out of our fight.”

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren is locked in for April 17, and is set to be one of the biggest PPV fights in history.

Entertainment

Why is #FreeTommy trending? Tommyinnit responds after shock TikTok ban

Published: 25/Feb/2021 1:46

by Brad Norton
Popular Minecraft YouTuber Tommyinnit has become a major trend across social media again as the internet celebrity had his TikTok account banned out of nowhere.

Tommyinnit has been one of the fastest-growing stars on the internet of late. From remarkable Twitch viewership to staggering income, his growth across a number of social platforms has been something to behold. Though there was one major setback in his way for a short period.

The popular personality was suddenly removed from TikTok on February 24. Seemingly without reason, the platform banned Tommyinnit’s account which had just climbed to over four million followers.

“TikTok just banned me,” he revealed on Twitter.

“Crushed. I am absolutely crushed. Please TikTok,” he added with a hashtag that went on to trend in a matter of minutes. “#FreeTommy.”

Having trended on Twitter just days prior, this latest viral moment comes as a result of the bad news. Thousands of loyal fans immediately jumped on the trend, spamming #FreeTommy across social media to get it trending.

There’s no denying the enormous community support had an impact as Tommy’s account was restored in under an hour.

Hundreds of tweets and thousands of impressions later, his TikTok account was back to normal. All of his videos were brought back to the platform and the creator was free to engage with fans once again.

There’s currently no telling why the sudden ban came through in the first place, however. The 16-year-old has just 18 videos on TikTok at the time of writing, most of which are simple close-ups on his face.

#FreeTommy trends on Twitter.
GetDayTrends
#FreeTommy shot to the number one trend worldwide in a matter of minutes.

While the controversy was short-lived, it goes to show that even the biggest social media stars can have their profiles erased in the blink of an eye. 

TikTok is yet to explain the reason behind this shock ban, though we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any further information comes to light.