Jake Paul and Ben Askren exchange heated texts ahead of fight - Dexerto

YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC star Ben Askren are set to take to the boxing ring on April 17, but they’re already in a war of words ahead of the bout.

It’s no Conor McGregor, but Jake Paul is going big for his next boxing bout.

After taking down Nate Robinson with relative ease, the YouTube star turned hopeful boxer will take to the ring against Ben Askren on April 17.

However, in the lead up to the fight, the two have already thrown punches over text.

Ben Askren leaked DMs between the two on February 24, claiming “this next generation has some really bad role models.”

“Hey Jake seriously were you even trying against Ben [Darmstadt]? That was pathetic. Hope you try a little bit harder in our fight,” the former UFC fighter opened with in the exchange.

“Hiya bubba! So good to hear from you! I know Masvidal gave you brain damage so I’m guessing you meant to ask if I was even trying against Nate,” Paul replied.

“We’re going to get you through this fight nice and fast so you can retire after.”

Askren clarified that he was talking about Ben Darmstadt, before Jake Paul went on a tangent, asking his opponents if he’s ever taken drugs, saying he needs “help taking his edge off.”

While Askren ignored most of Paul’s questions, he had the final jab ahead of the bout.

“You gave up here like you’re going to give up in our fight. You don’t have the heart. Please don’t back out of our fight.”

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren is locked in for April 17, and is set to be one of the biggest PPV fights in history.