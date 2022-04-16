Jake Paul believes UFC fight will happen soon with Dana White’s blessing

Jake Paul believes fighting in the UFC is “undeniable” and that Dana White is opening up to the idea of letting him mix it up inside the Octagon.

Even though he is set to step back into the boxing ring in August, Jake Paul has made plenty of noises about wanting to – at some point – step inside the cage and fight in the UFC.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been locked in a heated feud with UFC president Dana White and a few of his biggest fighters over the last 12 months or so, and has even had open offers from other promotions should he decide to turn his back on boxing and mix it up in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

While White hasn’t, yet, opened the door to having Jake fight inside the cage, the social media star believes that the UFC boss is softening his stance and that it is only a matter of time before it happens.

Jake appeared on THE FIGHT podcast with Teddy Atlas to discuss his future in boxing and how it has “saved” him for spending time behind bars, when the topic of an MMA switch came up.

“I think it’s timing and proving myself more in the boxing side of things and pretty soon the UFC and MMA side, it’ll be undeniable for me to get into the Octagon or fight for one of these other organizations against a big name,” Jake told the iconic boxing pundit.

“I think it’s all a timing thing and Dana seems to be open to it. He said on my brother’s podcast he might let Logan fight in the UFC and I think he’s coming around to me and starting to see what I’m about and what I actually stand for.

Timestamp of 28:44

The 25-year-old noted that his investment in the UFC and desire to get fighters better pay and healthcare bonuses has put a stumbling block in the way, but given his feud with Dana, he believes there is plenty of interest.

Whether it’ll happen soon or not is anyone’s guess, however. Jake has got plenty of backing from UFC alumni, as former contender Brendan Schaub even questioned why a deal hasn’t been made yet.