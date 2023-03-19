Jake Paul “backs out” of KSI fight according to manager Mams Taylor

Jake Paul has reportedly turned down a contract to fight KSI, backing out of the planned Summer bout despite agreeing to the terms.

We’re getting closer and closer to finally seeing KSI and Jake Paul go to blows in the boxing ring. For years now, fans of two YouTube stars have awaited the day they inevitably touch gloves, and that day seemed like it was coming soon after they mutually agreed to fight in 2023.

However, after Jake Paul’s recent loss to the hands of Tommy Fury, the ultimate YouTube bout is up in the air. Claiming Jake Paul is “being long” with negotiations, KSI may instead shift his focus to fighting Fury instead.

Article continues after ad

Now, the British YouTuber’s manager has explained Jake Paul “backed out” of fighting KSI this summer, with others reporting he turned down a contract.

KSI’s manager explains Jake Paul “backed out”

In a recent Twitter Space, KSI was accused by a fan of dodging Jake Paul, where then his manager Mams Taylor explained how Jake is the one holding up the negotiations.

“Jake has the contract. It’s not in our hands,” Mams revealed. “We redlined it and sent it back to him. He redlined it, sent it back to us, we redlined it, sent it back to him, and now the ball’s in his court.

Article continues after ad

Mams followed up, revealing that he recently got a call from Jake Paul’s team, who told him ‘The Problem Child’ isn’t looking to fight KSI this summer.

“I did get a call from Jake’s team saying, hey, Jake doesn’t want to fight KSI in summer like we wanted because of some excuses. Whatever. Basically, he doesn’t want to fight KSI. He wants to fight other people.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He continued: “We booked Wembley stadium, we were ready, and he’s backed out.”

Timestamp at 4:08

Furthermore, interviewer Fred Beck reported that a contract was sent to Jake two weeks ago, which he allegedly declined.

Article continues after ad

“Jake Paul was sent a contract to fight KSI by Mams Taylor two weeks ago. All material terms were agreed, but Jake Paul has declined.”

However, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions has since disputed the claims. “Who at MVP did you check this with before tweeting it like it’s a fact?” they responded on Twitter.

KSI recently revealed he has only three bouts left on his radar till he retires from boxing later this year, although it’s unclear if he’ll be fighting Jake or Tommy for his last bout in December.