Jake Paul and KSI reportedly earned millions more fighting than UFC legend Francis Ngannou

Influencers-turned-boxers Jake Paul and KSI have earned millions more in their combat sports career than former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou.

As Francis Ngannou gears up for a potential boxing match against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, the former UFC star’s career earnings have caused much discussion online.

Jake Paul, who has been a big supporter of increasing UFC fighter pay in an ongoing feud with Dana White, has amazingly earned more in his six fights than Ngannou had in his career.

That’s not all, though. KSI and other influencers have also reportedly earned more, according to a shocking report that really puts things in perspective for those involved in combat sports.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: Francis Ngannou / Jake Paul Jake Paul has been in support of Francis Ngannou.

Influencers’ boxing earnings dwarf UFC icon Francis Ngannou’s

According to a new report by Midnite, Jake Paul, KSI, Logan Paul, Austin McBroom, and Bryce Hall have all earned more in their fights than Francis Ngannou did in the UFC.

Using purse-winnings and sponsorships, Midnite claims that Jake Paul is the most profitable boxer, having earned a whopping $24,516,162 from seven fights in his career.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

KSI, meanwhile, has earned $9,410,206 despite only fighting five times in his career, thus far.

Misfits Boxing KSI has earned much more than Francis Ngannou.

The numbers drop off a bit after KSI, however. Bryce Hall has made $4,952,740 and Austin McBroom has raked in $3,962,544; meanwhile, Logan Paul is a fraction less at $3,931,586.

The UFC legend, Francis Ngannou, is even less. The report claims he’s earned just $3,789,182 through his career fighting 20 times and winning 17 of those bouts.

Article continues after ad

With Ngannou finished with the UFC, it will be very interesting to see what happens next in his career, especially with Jake Paul continuing to push Dana White to pay his fighters more as their beef remains unsettled.