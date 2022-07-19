Jake Paul aiming to fight Mike Tyson next if he defeats Hasim Rahman Jr

Connor Bennett . 1 hour ago

Jake Paul believes a win over Hasim Rahman Jr. could “open the door” to finally fight Mike Tyson as he looks to prove himself against tougher opponents.

Since stepping into the world of boxing, Jake Paul has been on the receiving end of some harsh criticism. Though, the social media phenom has also received plenty of support – including from fighters both active and retired.

That includes Mike Tyson, who has been pretty vocal in his backing of Jake, as well as his brother Logan. So much so, that there have been plenty of rumors about Tyson taking on one of the Paul brothers at some point.

While Tyson has set a lofty price tag for his involvement in a fight with Jake – seeing as he’s more active than Logan right now – he has said he’s open to doing it before 2022 is over. Though, Jake has another hurdle to overcome in the form of Hasim Rahman Jr.

Jake Paul wants Mike Tyson fight if he wins on August 6

In fighting Rahman Jr, the 25-year-old is stepping up to take on a legitimate heavyweight, which is another point of progression in his boxing journey.

Given that Tyson fought at the top weight, and dominated the division in such a devastating manner, Jake believes a result over Rahman Jr could set the wheels in motion for that major fight. “Once I beat this guy, who is a heavyweight, maybe that opens the door to fight Mike Tyson, who is a heavyweight,” Jake told Luke Thomas on Morning Kombat.

“So, there is a couple of different gameplans here, and I’m ready and excited for all of them. Regardless, my competition is going to get harder and harder and harder.”

Timestamp of 8:40

As noted, Jake and ‘Iron’ Mike have both been keen to make the fight happen, and the social media star is even pretty confident in believing he can beat the former pound-for-pound king.

Though, it remains to be seen if the talks will ever progress beyond the hypotheticals and into something real.