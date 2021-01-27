 Jake Paul aiming to beat Jorge Masvidal's KO record against Ben Askren - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Jake Paul aiming to beat Jorge Masvidal’s KO record against Ben Askren

Published: 27/Jan/2021 4:24 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 4:26

by Brad Norton
Jorge Masvidal with Jake Paul
Instagram: gamebredfighter / YouTube: ESPN MMA

Share

Jake Paul

Jake Paul is all set to lock horns with retired MMA athlete Ben Askren on April 17 and the internet celeb has made it clear he’s aiming for the fastest knockout in combat sports history.

Jake Paul’s next professional fight is now set in stone. A January 26 announcement revealed a finalized bout agreement with former Bellator champion Ben Askren. After weeks of online callouts, the two will meet inside a ring for a boxing match in a matter of months.

Paul isn’t just aiming for a simple win, however. The social media star is already calling his shots and gunning for a rapid knockout over Askren. “It’ll end up being a 1-2 round fight,” he said confidently in an interview with Ariel Helwani for ESPN.

In fact, Paul revealed that he’s “linking up” with UFC Welterweight Jorge Masvidal for one specific reason. “Hopefully I can knock Ben out faster than Masvidal.”

Masvidal sent shockwaves throughout the sporting world on July 6, 2019, when he knocked out Askren with a flying knee. It shattered records as the fastest knockout in UFC history and now, Paul is aiming to do one better with Masvidal’s guidance. 

“He’s gonna help me train for this fight,” he said. “Seems like a lofty goal but if I can get under 4.9 seconds then I can break his record.”

“I’ve been talking to my team about this… I’m too sharp right now. Even just in practice this morning, I’m too sharp, I’m too fast.”

Jorge Masvidal on Jake Paul's Instagram story
Instagram: JakePaul
Paul previously trained with Masvidal ahead of his January 2020 bout with AnEsonGib.

Coming off a viral knockout over former NBA point guard Nate Robinson, Paul’s clash with Askren will be a significant step up in competition. Askren is a former MMA champion in multiple organizations and competed on the US Olympic wrestling team in 2008.

Despite his accolades, Paul appears more confident than ever in his striking prowess. “He’s slow and my speed will immediately show. He will be getting hit from every single angle.

“There’s not much he can do, he’s never had a boxing match. It’s different from MMA. When you’re hurt, you can’t just shoot your little takedowns, Ben, you can’t do that buddy.”

The relevant section begins at the 4:20 mark below.

Eclipsing Masvidal’s KO record over Askren is a clear goal, though Paul remains confident in an early finish, even if it goes beyond the five-second mark. “It’s not gonna go long,” he doubled down. “I don’t even think he’ll hit me.”

The two will be facing off in an eight-round boxing match on April 17. Meanwhile, Paul’s older brother Logan is also preparing for a major contest in the coming months. He’ll be taking on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on February 20.

Entertainment

Twitch streamer shuts down sexist troll with amazing comeback

Published: 27/Jan/2021 1:27

by Tanner Pierce
Twitch/Twitter: negaoryx

Share

Twitch

Twitch partner ‘negaoryx,’ who became a meme a few years back for her iconic reaction to a scene in The Last of Us, has once again gone viral – this time for expertly shutting down a sexist troll in her chat during one of her latest streams.

Trolls are nothing new in Twitch chats, especially for female streamers. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like they are going away any time soon, and most broadcasters have just decided to ignore them, for better or for worse.

While Twitch Partner negaoryx says that most of the time, she follows the aforementioned advice, she recently decided to go another route.

During one of her recent streams, a troll in her Twitch chat asked a very inappropriate question about the color of her underwear, which caused her to call out the user in front of her viewers, claiming that people need to “respect women”.

“What did you expect? Did you expect I was gonna be like, ‘Blue, why do you wanna find out? Here’s my number!’ Like, what do you think people are going to do, my dude? Like, how do you expect this going any other way than how it went,” she said.

While that might have been where the clip would have ended, another chatter quickly tried to deflect by saying that she couldn’t take a joke, which caused her to expertly break down why that excuse doesn’t work.

“The rest of us can still joke, you can’t because you were never joking in the first place, you were just being a misogynistic, sexist piece of sh*t,” negaoryx said. “And then, you don’t like hearing that because someone’s holding a mirror up to you and it makes you uncomfortable because you know you and you know the parts of you that are good. So in your heart, you have to come up with a narrative that makes you feel better about the fact that somebody’s asking you to confront the parts about yourself that you hate the most.”

The streamer uploaded the clip to Twitter and it quickly went viral, gaining over 1.3 million views within less than 12 hours at the time of writing. Most seem to be viewing the rant positively, with multiple members of the games industry chiming in to praise the Twitch streamer for her response to the toxic behavior.

This isn’t the first time negaoryx has gone viral; two years ago, her reaction to a bunny getting killed in Naughty Dog’s post apocalyptic game The Last of Us gained traction across social media, even earning responses from the developers of the game.

While the obvious hope is that her speech will cause trolls to rethink their offensive messages, the chances of that happening is, unfortunately, unlikely – but we can bet future trolls will think twice before deciding to say such things in her chat after one of their own was put on blast.