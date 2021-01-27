Jake Paul aiming to beat Jorge Masvidal's KO record against Ben Askren - Dexerto

Jake Paul is all set to lock horns with retired MMA athlete Ben Askren on April 17 and the internet celeb has made it clear he’s aiming for the fastest knockout in combat sports history.

Jake Paul’s next professional fight is now set in stone. A January 26 announcement revealed a finalized bout agreement with former Bellator champion Ben Askren. After weeks of online callouts, the two will meet inside a ring for a boxing match in a matter of months.

Paul isn’t just aiming for a simple win, however. The social media star is already calling his shots and gunning for a rapid knockout over Askren. “It’ll end up being a 1-2 round fight,” he said confidently in an interview with Ariel Helwani for ESPN.

In fact, Paul revealed that he’s “linking up” with UFC Welterweight Jorge Masvidal for one specific reason. “Hopefully I can knock Ben out faster than Masvidal.”

Masvidal sent shockwaves throughout the sporting world on July 6, 2019, when he knocked out Askren with a flying knee. It shattered records as the fastest knockout in UFC history and now, Paul is aiming to do one better with Masvidal’s guidance.

“He’s gonna help me train for this fight,” he said. “Seems like a lofty goal but if I can get under 4.9 seconds then I can break his record.”

“I’ve been talking to my team about this… I’m too sharp right now. Even just in practice this morning, I’m too sharp, I’m too fast.”

Coming off a viral knockout over former NBA point guard Nate Robinson, Paul’s clash with Askren will be a significant step up in competition. Askren is a former MMA champion in multiple organizations and competed on the US Olympic wrestling team in 2008.

Despite his accolades, Paul appears more confident than ever in his striking prowess. “He’s slow and my speed will immediately show. He will be getting hit from every single angle.

Read More: Best YouTube boxing matches ahead of Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather

“There’s not much he can do, he’s never had a boxing match. It’s different from MMA. When you’re hurt, you can’t just shoot your little takedowns, Ben, you can’t do that buddy.”

The relevant section begins at the 4:20 mark below.

Eclipsing Masvidal’s KO record over Askren is a clear goal, though Paul remains confident in an early finish, even if it goes beyond the five-second mark. “It’s not gonna go long,” he doubled down. “I don’t even think he’ll hit me.”

Read more: Jake Paul reveals money he made from Nate Robinson fight

The two will be facing off in an eight-round boxing match on April 17. Meanwhile, Paul’s older brother Logan is also preparing for a major contest in the coming months. He’ll be taking on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on February 20.