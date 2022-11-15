Jake Paul agrees to fight Tommy Fury and won’t let him “run” this time

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Jake Paul has agreed to fight Tommy Fury in the UK in February, but he’s set a short deadline for a contract to be written up.

With fans eager for them to settle their social media beef inside the ring, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have agreed to fight on separate occasions in the last 18 months.

The pair were initially scheduled to fight at the end of 2021 in Florida, but Tommy pulled out due to an injury suffered late in camp. They were then set to fight at Madison Square Garden in August, but the Brit was unable to travel to the United States.

While Jake had repeatedly stated that he had no interest in fighting Tommy after two cancelations, he did leave the door open by urging the Fury camp to organize things. Now, he’s agreed to a fight in early 2023.

Jake Paul agrees to Tommy Fury fight in 2023

That’s right, the YouTuber-turned-boxer responded to claims that he’d verbally agreed to fight Tommy in the new year by putting it in writing. Well, via a Tweet.

“Dear Frank Warren, I agree to fight Tommy in Manchester or London in February. I’ll come to his country, no more running,” Jake tweeted on November 15.

“His baby is due then & you’ve said it’s no issue. Since John is adamant we’ve agreed, I am giving you 7 days to present a signed contract by Tommy or I’m moving on.”

Warren, for those who may not recognize the name, is Tommy’s promoter and has worked with Jake on the previous fights. He even backed the YouTuber when Tommy pulled out of the summer date and said he was right to move on.

Given that he’s set a deadline of a week for a contract to be finalized, we should know more about the potential fight come November 22. After that, we may finally have an answer to the longstanding question of whether Jake would beat Tommy.