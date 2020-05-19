Jake Paul accuses KSI of ducking boxing match with 'contract' reveal

Jake Paul has accused KSI of “ducking” him regarding their potential boxing match, though the British YouTuber has dismissed claims that the pair have already got a contract in the works for a fight.

Ever since KSI took down Logan Paul in their boxing rematch, he has appeared to be on a collision course to fight Jake Paul. The pair even squared off after Jake defeated AnEsonGib in Miami back in January.

Since then, there has been intense speculation about an apparent match, with the pair going back and forth in their verbal jabs. Jake has claimed that there is a location and date in the works – even going as far as saying that KSI is trying to avoid getting in the ring to face him.

In a recent Instagram story post, saved by TheBreadBatch, the popular American YouTuber implored the Brit to “stop ducking” and “sign” the contract that has apparently been drawn up.

Paul even took personal jabs at his fellow content creator. “He wants the fight to be in 2021 cause his fat FIFA gaming ass knows he needs time to train,” Jake said, showing off part of their apparent contract.

However, KSI didn’t waste any time in firing back, claiming that he’s “never seen” that contract in his life.

He also disputed the fact of whose name would be first on the marquee – seeing as he is the YouTube champion, after all.

When it comes to the claims about him needing a whole lot of time to train, he even had an answer for that. “You’re acting like a pandemic isn’t happening right now,” added KSI with a whole host of laughing emojis attached.

Now, KSI’s comments aren’t exactly saying that he will never fight Jake, but it doesn’t appear to be happening anytime soon. Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has even noted that plans for the fight are on the back burner as he’s got irons in the fire for other professional bouts.

It seems unlikely that the two YouTubers will square off anytime soon, but if they do manage to agree on a deal, you’ll be able to find the latest updates right here.