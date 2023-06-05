Jake & Logan Paul respond to possibility of fighting each other in boxing match

Jake and Logan Paul have explained why they’d never go blow for blow in a boxing match, despite acknowledging how entertaining it’d be for fans.

Since the rise of influencer boxing in 2018, there have been a few bouts that fans have been dying to see.

Of course, KSI vs Jake Paul sits at the top of just about everybody’s list in terms of the most anticipated fight, but fans have also been awaiting the day for Jake and his older brother Logan to touch gloves.

Article continues after ad

While the two have teased fans with a fight in the past, the two YouTube stars have addressed the possibility of one day facing each other in the ring.

Jake & Logan Paul shut down possibility of boxing match

During a recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, co-host Mike Majlak asked the two brothers if they’d ever actually fight.

While they agreed that a fight would certainly be fascinating, both brothers had a realization they’d never want to put themselves in that position.

Article continues after ad

“I had this like epiphany where I was like why the f**k would we ever do this, like f**k that,” said Jake.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I had the same epiphany at your age,” Logan then revealed. “It was so intriguing for so many years because I know how big of a show it’d be, but like I got one brother, you know? I don’t want to fight him.”

Jake continued, explaining that his epiphany came after losing at the hands of Tommy Fury, where he then realized that ultimately one of them would have to suffer the pain of a loss.

Article continues after ad

“It was after, uh I think a month after losing and I was like damn one of us is gonna have to feel this feeling and that’s not good.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Majlak then asked who’d win in a fight, where Jake went on to claim that Logan is actually the better athlete between the two of them — although he hasn’t put nearly as much focus into boxing.

While it’s unlikely we’ll ever see the two fight each other, it isn’t completely of the equation for them to one day team up for a tag-team bout.