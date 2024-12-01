Jake & Logan Paul challenged to match by Lonzo & LiAngelo Ball

Basketball players Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball revealed they’re open to taking on Jake and Logan Paul in the ring, either in boxing or wrestling.

On November 28, Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball appeared on the Unapologetically Angel podcast, hosted by WNBA star Angel Reese. During the episode, the younger Ball brother revealed he’d be willing to step into the boxing ring to face Jake Paul for a hefty $20 million.

When asked if he thought he could win, LiAngelo expressed confidence, stating that with enough training, he believed he could take down the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Jake Paul is no stranger to squaring off against basketball players in the ring. Back in 2020, he famously defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson via a second-round knockout, solidifying his reputation in the combat sports world.

The Ball brothers also discussed the possibility of facing Jake and his brother Logan Paul in a WWE wrestling match. Angel Reese dubbed the potential event “Ball vs. Paul,” predicting it would be “lit.”

Lonzo then recalled appearing on an episode of WWE Raw in 2017 alongside his brother LaMelo and their father, LaVar Ball. The Chicago Bulls player said he didn’t fully “seize the moment” during his WWE debut but feels more prepared now, having gained a better understanding of professional wrestling.

While Lonzo and LiAngelo lack wrestling experience, Logan Paul has become a prominent figure in WWE, even holding the United States Championship at one point. Jake Paul, meanwhile, continues to rise in combat sports.

Jake became a professional boxer in 2020 and has built an 11-1 record, including a unanimous-decision victory over former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson, now 58, in a recent bout.

His success has caught the attention of WWE, with WrestleVotes reporting that the organization has “notable interest” in having Jake appear at one of its major live events in 2025.