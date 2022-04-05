Jae Park reveals first look at music video with 100 Thieves’ Valkyrae, Kyedae & WillNeff

Musician Jae ‘eaJ’ Park has revealed the first look at his next solo music video featuring 100 Thieves stars Valkyrae, Kyedae, & WillNeff.

Former Kpop star Jae Park is no stranger to being involved with online influencers. In August 2020, he joined up with OfflineTV to play a game of Among Us during its popularity.

Park continued streaming, going as far as receiving Twitch partnership before ultimately leaving the platform a month later.

The musician has since become a solo artist, rebranding to just ‘eaJ,’ and has teased his next music video featuring 100 Thieves stars Valkyrae, Kyedae, and WillNeff.

eaJ ‘car crash’ video featuring 100T stars

On April 5, 2022, in a Twitter post, Jae Park released a teaser of the upcoming video for ‘Car Crash.’ The pop song features a slower, almost acoustic beat and showcases WillNeff sporting a 100 Thieves t-shirt talking to Valkyrae as Kyedae walks by.

The teaser goes on to note that the full song releases on Friday, April 8, 2022, — the same day as Corpse Husbands’ new song — and has been produced by 100 Thieves’ very own John Lee.

This isn’t the first time Valkyrae has appeared in a music video over the last few years. In March 2021, the 100 Thieves co-owner portrayed Corpse Husband in the music video for MGK’s Daywalker.

Bella Poarch has featured a wide variety of content creators in her music videos for Build a B*tch and Inferno, as well.

Fans react to eaJ music video with 100 Thieves stars

Shortly after the video was posted, fans from all over the world flooded the comments with support for the unexpected collaboration. CouRage and 39Daph were among the first to comment.

This is SO cool. Great stuff everyone! — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 5, 2022

this is definitely one of the songs of all time — daphne (@39daph) April 5, 2022

While many others echoed support for eaJ, and are excited for the song and music video to be released soon.

One user said: “Can’t wait for the song and the mv to be released! It’s getting closer now. Thank you for keeping on being strong and keep on going forward and never giving up. You’ve come this far. We’re proud of you!”

Can’t wait for the song and the mv to be released! It’s getting closer now. Thank you for keep on being strong and keep on going forward and never give up. You’ve come this far.. We’re proud of you! 💜 — nad (@littlemooneaJ) April 5, 2022

All in all, it’s clear that fans are excited to see the rest of the music video and how the 100 Thieves stars’ characters in the video will be portrayed.

