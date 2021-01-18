Jadeyanh reassures fans she is "okay" after live Twitch stalker scare - Dexerto

Jadeyanh has reassured her Twitch fans she is “okay” and her father is “still alive” after a stalker called her, threatened her dad’s life, and demanded she expose herself live on-stream during the streamer’s Jan. 17 broadcast.

The popular Just Chatting star, Jade-Anh ‘Jadeyanh’ Ngo, broke down in tears and ended her stream early after a shocking phone call from her stalker midway through the broadcast.

One viewer, who confirmed they were watching the stream live when the incident occurred, reported that “a stalker called her” using her father’s phone number. Once on the phone, they demanded she “show her breasts on Twitch,” or they would hurt her dad. She then “realized her father was fine, and called the police.”

Dexerto has sighted the now-deleted VOD to confirm details.

“I’m okay and my dad is still alive,” she tweeted soon after ending her stream.

Her father, Harvey Hung Ngo, also replied to the Twitter post. He confirmed he was still alive and “will be [for] a long time.” Jadeynah’s dad also said “my daughter is strong, and no one can blackmail her, you asshole. We will get you!”

Jadeyanh confirmed these details in a Twitter post soon after.

“While streaming my ‘Dad’ called me. When I picked up, a guy demanded that I must show my boobs on stream. He said if I refused, he will slit my dad’s throat who, according to him, was lying tied up on the floor,” she wrote.

“He kept calling me horrible things and even dropped my address in order to terrify me even more. I tried to reason with him. After I refused to show my boobs, because he wouldn’t let me speak to my dad, he said he killed him.”

Her father, however, was “fine, asleep” when this phone call occurred. One of Jadeyanh’s mods wrote in her chat that they had “contacted [her] uncle,” who then contacted her dad. After seeing this, Jadeyanh hung up and called the police.

The Twitch streamer — who spoke in German for the duration of the on-stream call — said she shared the details so there wouldn’t be “any misunderstandings.”

“On that note, thank you everyone who was there to comfort me. Special thank you to my mod, Creditz, for going above and beyond. I am truly blessed to have someone like you in my life,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

“I’m still under shock because I believed for a couple of seconds that I let my dad get murdered because I didn’t flash on stream. Everything feels numb.”

