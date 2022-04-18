Jaden Smith roasted by Twitter after viral interview clip

The Smiths have been consistently making headlines since Will’s infamous Oscars incident spun Twitter into a frenzy. Now, Jaden Smith is the latest family member to get their viral moment.

Will Smith set the internet ablaze with his now-infamous slapping incident at the 2022 Oscars. As with most unbelievable moments in pop culture, the jaw-dropping scene resulted in many recreations, commentary, and memes.

In the aftermath of the patriarch’s actions, his son Jaden Smith has created a bit of a frenzy of his own. And it seems that his latest interview appearance granted Twitter a front-row seat at the roast of Jaden Smith.

Jaden Smith gets roasted on Twitter

Along with his rapping/singing/acting career, Jaden is no stranger to headlines as he made waves for his clean water initiative, Just Water, and donning a white Batman costume to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s wedding. But, his latest appearance on a radio show has him in the hot seat with Twitter.

During his appearance on the iconic Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the young Smith was interviewed about a slew of topics, including his father, Will Smith, Tupac proposing to his mother, Jada Pickett-Smith, and being raised by famous parents.

After mentioning that his parents always told him that “he can fly” from an early age, he pivoted a bit, explaining that Will and Jada would include him in essential meetings to give his voice more authority. Doubling down on his, Jaden then talked about why he is happy that he grew up speaking to more adults rather than kids.

LMFAOOO jaden smith is not real pic.twitter.com/7wI5OyA3OE — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) April 17, 2022

In the now-viral clip, shared by Twitter user kirawontmiss, he said: “I spent my childhood with adults more than I did with kids because I was picking up more things from adults than I was from kids my own age.”

“And I hang around other people who are my age sometimes, and they’re always like, ‘look at my phone, oh my God, selfie!’ And I’m like, dude, can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now?”

“can we talk about the political and economic state of the world” pic.twitter.com/HhigQufnxo — Osama Bin Ballin (@ThreePointDray) April 17, 2022

The 27-seconds portion of the full 8-minute video went viral on Twitter as users began roasting Jaden Smith for his comments.

One Twitter user tweeted a video compilation featuring the nerd emoji mockingly saying: “can we talk about the political and economic state of the world?”

Another Twitter user offered their insight into the situation as they continued the roast of Jaden Smith, tweeting: “Jaden Smith when he got a toy for Christmas instead of the bill of rights” with memes of Travis Scott attached.

While numerous comments have mercilessly roasted the young entertainer, it’ll be interesting to see if how he’s been taking it all – mainly because he’s now a new meme.