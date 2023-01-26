Jacques O’Neill makes move for Love Island star after dumping

Love Island 2022 star Jacques O’Neill has been moving mad on Instagram after seeing an islander dumped from the Winter series.

The ex-professional Rugby league player left the villa in last year’s summer version of the UK show, after a bust-up with fellow contestant Paige Thorne – saying he had to get back to being himself.

Since then, they have met outside the villa but nothing has ever materialized in the way of a relationship.

Now, it seems Jacques has got his eyes on another star from Love Island, making a move right after they were dumped on January 25.

Jacques moves for dumped Love Island star Anna-May

Love Island posted a short video of the latest dumping on Instagram, saying “a teary farewell” to both Anna-May Robey and Haris Namani.

They were eliminated after the showrunners put all the power in the hands of Aussie additions Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters, after fans voted them among the least popular.

In the comments, viewers spotted a very familiar face appear with an interesting comment.

Jacques O’Neill, a bombshell in Season 8, said: “I’ll make sure Anna-May Robey is okay.”

Anna-May was extremely upset even before her dumping was confirmed, stating that she didn’t really find a connection inside the villa in South Africa.

Instagram Jacques was spotted making a move for the islander on Instagram.

Whether or not the Welsh stunner will find a spark with Jacques remains to be seen, but the 23-year-old has wasted little time by ‘sticking it on her.’

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

