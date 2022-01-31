Jackson Mahomes goes viral on TikTok again after Chiefs playoff loss to Bengals

With the Kansas City Chiefs’ huge AFC Championship loss to NFL underdogs Cincinnati Bengals, Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson is going viral on TikTok again for all the wrong reasons.

Jackson Mahomes has become a divisive figure in the football world. His brother, Patrick Mahomes II, is the Chiefs quarterback and widely recognized as one of the greatest in the sport.

Jackson, though, isn’t hailed in quite the same way. He’s got a big following on social media, with 1 million followers on TikTok, but much of his interactions on the platform aren’t positive.

His antics on TikTok have caused a lot of arguments in the past. For example, in October 2021, he apologized after being caught filming a TikTok dance on top of the late Sean Taylor’s memorial logo at a game.

Jackson will regularly film videos with Patrick’s fiancée Brittany Matthews at Chiefs matches, and they catch a lot of flak in doing so.

While Jackson didn’t post any during or after the Chiefs’ loss to the Bengals, his most recent video — following the team’s prior victory against the Buffalo Bills — has been inundated with comments from NFL fans and people who dislike his dancing videos.

While Jackson’s videos usually get around 1.5-2m views, this one has surpassed 4m and is continuously going up, with comments goading him over the team’s huge loss and failure to reach the Super Bowl.

It’s worth noting, however, that many of the responses are simply abusive in nature, with no bearing on the result of the game but simply a pile-on of Jackson.

This isn’t something he’s a stranger to — even his TikTok bio says “I get bullied a lot but I’m still here” — but he keeps managing to go viral on the platform and is carving out a successful online career for himself despite all of the negativity and hate.