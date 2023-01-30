Jackson Mahomes goes viral after brother’s NFL team secures Super Bowl spot

TikToker Jackson Mahomes has gone viral on the app yet again after uploading a video featuring his brother, Kansas City Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Most notably, he apologized after receiving backlash in October 2021 after uploading a TikTok video dancing on top of the memorial for Sean Taylor, a football player who passed away in 2007.

Jackson’s gone viral yet again, just after Patrick Mahomes and his team secured a spot in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Jackson Mahomes viral on TikTok after Chiefs secure Super Bowl

In the video posted on January 29, Jackson shows the crowd behind him before turning to Pat’s wife and son.

“You ready to see your dad?” he asked.

Seconds later, Pat comes off the field to kiss his wife and son before appearing to give Jackson the side eye and walking back out to rejoin his team.

The video has received nearly a million views in the day since, with many taking to the comments to share their thoughts on the interaction.

“Pat kissed his wife and kid and literally IGNORED Jackson,” one user replied.

Another viewer said: “Ur brother didn’t even look at u bro.”

“He doesn’t even acknowledge Jackson being there,” a third commenter said.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl on February 12, 2023, beginning at 6:30 PM ET.

During the game, be sure to keep an eye out for Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Hydration commercial.