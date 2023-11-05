JacksFilms reveals what comes next following SSSniperWolf doxxing scandal

JacksFilms has given viewers an update on what comes next and where he plans to take his channel after he was doxxed by SSSniperWolf via Instagram.

Jack Douglass, known online as ‘JacksFilms,’ has returned to his reaction channel after a two-week absence following his address being doxxed on Instagram by fellow prominent YouTuber, ‘SSSniperWolf.‘

The two creators had been beefing online over a debate surrounding reaction videos and whether or not the style of content should be classified as stealing other creators’ hard work.

Article continues after ad

However, things took a more serious turn when SSSniperWolf posted a poll to her Instagram story asking whether she should “visit JacksFilms” before showing she was outside of his house.

Article continues after ad

Following an apology from SSSniperWolf, Jack is now offering fans some insight into what to expect next.

“Hey everyone, long time no chat,” Jack began his video, admitting that the last few weeks had been “pretty rough.” Discussing how the doxxing had affected him and his partner, Jack said, “We’re just in this weird limbo of scared to leave our home and strongly considering moving.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In hopes of moving forward and continuing his mission of “crediting the creators,” Jack announced a new plan for his reaction channel: “If you’re a creator and you’re open to the idea of me watching your work live on stream… please send us your stuff.”

Article continues after ad

Offering critiques, feedback, and tips for creators to boost their content, Jack included a link to submit work. A huge part of this new content plan is consent, with Jack promising viewers he would only react to work that had been given the go-ahead by its creator.

Article continues after ad

However, Jack noted that this was a test phase for the channel; “I’m in a weird spot. I don’t know what the future of this channel is, there’s a lot of uncertainty. I can’t stress how off things have been since the [doxxing], but this is my literal job — I have to do something with this channel. So, in the meantime, let’s try this.”

Article continues after ad

Viewers rushed to the comment section to offer their support, praising this new direction for JacksFilms. One person wrote; “This may be the most responsible and mature response I’ve ever seen. He doesn’t express revenge, only staying calm and explaining the direction for the channel. Especially since SSSniperwolf’s actions are INSANELY horrific, you would expect any other YouTuber to create some kind of hate speech about her and the punishment on YouTube’s part. We’re there for you Jack. Stay strong.”

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.