JackSepticEye reveals when he’s planning to end his surprise YouTube hiatus

Sean ‘JackSepticEye’ McLoughlin has been on a surprise YouTube hiatus for a month or so, but he finally revealed when he’s planning on coming back, although it might not be for a while.

JackSepticEye shocked the world when he announced he was going to take an extended break from YouTube. He admitted that he even considered quitting altogether. Of course, he’s been back on since then. But he hasn’t posted a game-related video in more than a month.

After sitting down with Polygon to talk about his latest hiatus and when he plans on coming back, JackSepticEye revealed that he intends to wait a “little longer” before taking the leap, but plans on returning eventually.

“I think I’ll take a break for a little longer from it,” he said. “It’s one of those things that I can always come back to, but right now, I don’t really know what I’d even play. I feel like I’ve done it so often for so long that I just burnt myself out on it.”

He hasn’t been able to put the energy he’s known for into his content, which made him realize he needed to take a step back and do something else. “I wanted to get a bit more creative and do things that challenged me a bit more,” he said.

For that reason, he wants to take more time off to rejuvenate and pursue other things rather than force himself to make content. And as for when he plans to come back, well, it could be when the new God of War sequel is released in 2022.

JackSepticEye’s fans can’t wait to see him back making content once again. YouTube just isn’t the same without him.

But at the same time, they want him to take all the time off he needs so that when he’s finally back, he won’t feel burnt out any longer.