Jacksepticeye explains streamers aren't as 'friendly' with each other off-stream - Dexerto

Jacksepticeye explained that streamers aren’t as friendly with each other off-stream and don’t talk as much as people think, which is nothing like the “wide-eyed glossy image” most fans have.

Seán William McLoughlin, better known as Jacksepticeye, is an Irish YouTuber who often streams games with Corpse Husband, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, Sykkuno, and others.

They’re all friends and spend countless hours together on-stream. However, he explained that things aren’t quite the same between them off-stream. At least, not for all of them, including himself.

“You’d be surprised how little streamers… actually talk to each other in real life,” he said.

“Everyone sees the interactions online. But usually, that’s most of the interactions that people have together because everyone’s just doing their own thing off streams.”

He went on to say that most streamers “don’t talk to each other as much outside of streams,” and it’s a far cry from the “wide-eyed glossy image” that fans have about them and their relationships.

“[It’s not like] everyone’s super best friends that facetime and chat all the time. We’re all in group chats together, talking constantly. It’s not really the reality of it. We’re all adults with our own lives and things going on.”

However, he wrapped things up by saying “it’s not a bad thing” and believes “that’s why it’s so nice to play together so often [because] you actually get to hang out and chat and catch up.”

Jacksepticeye’s comments are a little surprising since the chemistry between streamers, especially the ones he plays with, often seems so good.

However, it’s easy to forget they all have independent lives off-stream, too.