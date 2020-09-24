Jack Black takes over TikTok with viral Five Nights at Freddy's dance

American actor and comedian Jack Black has both delighted and slightly confused fans with a Five Nights at Freddy’s themed dance video that very quickly went viral on TikTok, and had fans hypnotized by the weird and wonderful video.

Jack Black has made a name for himself through a variety of roles in Blockbuster movies. Some of his most iconic parts include makeshift teacher Dewey Finn in School of Rock, and the voice of Po, in Kung Fu Panda.

On top of his packed acting and comedy career, Jack has kept up with the times and made a name for himself in the social media world. In December 2018 he started a YouTube channel, Jablinski Games, that racked up 1 million subscribers within just one week of its launch.

He’s also dipped his toe into the waters of TikTok, making a few silly videos and garnering over 2 million followers. In a recent video he commented “guys I played the new FNAF and it’s pretty good,” which seemed to be an understatement when looking at his most recent viral video.

The TikTok features Jack, dressed in Five Nights at Freddy’s trousers that are pulled up to his waist, with a Rick and Morty shirt tucked into them. He sings “Five Nights at Freddy’s, that’s where I wanna be,” with no other background music, while dancing.

Five Nights at Freddy's is a survival horror game that revolves around frightening events with animatronics at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza restaurant, and as been a hugely popular franchise since release in 2014.

Fans were absolutely captivated by the video, flooding the comments with their thoughts about it. “I watched this earlier this morning and thought it was a fever dream but it’s actually real,” one viewer said. Another said “help me I’ve come back here like 43 times today I can’t STOP.”

People loved chaotic nature of the video, bringing up “the way it cuts off” abruptly halfway through the song, as well as commenting on his interesting pronunciation.

The strange video has taken TikTok by storm, now with over 6.5 million views and 1.4 million likes, people returning to Jack’s page repeatedly to watch the captivating video on a loop.