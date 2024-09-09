IShowSpeed & Ronaldo team up and donate $100K to orphaned child

YouTuber IShowSpeed and soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo teamed up to support young orphan Francisco, the two public figures donating $100,000 to his Slingshot fund created by Instagram influencer MDMotivator.

On June 26, 2024, an explosion, which the cause of is still “unknown”, went off in Francisco’s home, and his mother, sister, and father all died from the devasting blast.

Francisco, who was in a coma for a week and a half after the incident but has since returned home to live with his aunt, is now required to use a walker to move and has multiple burns on his hands and abdomen.

After losing “everything”, Zachery Dereniowski, better known as MD Motivator (medical doctor motivator) on social media, decided to make Francisco the focus of his latest donation and sponsorship efforts.

On September 8, 2024, the popular Instagram influencer, who has 5.5 million followers on the platform, uploaded a video to his account providing some insight into Francisco’s situation and sharing a touching moment in which his favorite soccer player, Cristiano Ronaldo visited him and donated to his cause.

Before meeting his soccer idol, Francisco was sent a video from IShowSpeed. The YouTuber, who also famously loves Cristiano Ronaldo, shared some kind words before revealing that CR7 and the rest of the Portuguese team would be visiting Francsico.

“It’s Speed here. I’m sorry for your loss man, and I heard about your story Francisco. You are a strong kid. But I have a surprise for you, Francisco, you will be meeting Ronaldo.”

The Instagram video then cuts to a montage of Francisco meeting the whole Portuguese soccer team, with Ronaldo appearing at the end to give the young orphan a big hug.

The fundraiser for Francisco has now raised over $100,000, which is still growing thanks to additional donations.

“Thank you for all the money; now I will be able to rebuild my future,” stated Francisco, the young boy sporting a smile on his face after getting to meet his soccer hero and knowing he will now be able to go back to school and have his future medical expenses covered.

