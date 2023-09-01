IShowSpeed reveals he’s moving out to content house as Adin Ross is making his own

Streaming star IShowSpeed has teased that he’s joining a content house with other creators after announcing that he is finally moving out of his mom’s house.

Over the last year or two, IShowSpeed has risen up the ranks of the streaming world as one of the biggest streamers out there.

He mixes his content between IRL – typically him going to an event, game of football, or playing himself – and sitting behind his computer. The latter of which has always been done at his mom’s house, unless he’s on his travels, of course.

Most recently, he broke the massive 20 million subscriber milestone on YouTube and celebrated in the only way that suits him – diving head-first into his setup and completely ruining the stream. Though, it appears as if that was the start of a bit of an end-of-era type celebration, given he’s now announced he’s flying the nest and moving out.

IShowSpeed teases joining content house

That’s right, during his August 31 stream, Speed announced that he’s finally moving out of his mom’s house and has already found another place to live.

“So, chat, I will officially, for the first time in my life, I will be moving out of my mothers and I will be living on my own,” he said. “It’s happening very, very soon. Very, very, very soon.”

Speed noted that he isn’t actually going to be living by himself and he is moving in with some people. Though, he kept that a secret by covering his mouth as he teased some potential roommates.

His announcement comes off the back of Sneako revealing that Adin Ross is looking to start his own house, and given Speed’s links to Adin, it didn’t take long for some fans to speculate that’s where he’s going.

It remains to be seen if that’ll be the case, however, or if he’ll be heading elsewhere.