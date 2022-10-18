iShowSpeed loses it after finding out Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t win Ballon d’Or

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

Popular streamer iShowSpeed couldn’t contain his frustration after he found out that Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t win the Ballon d’Or, a prestigious honor awarded to the best footballer of that year.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most successful footballers in the sport’s history, and has been awarded the Ballon d’Or trophy five times — second only to Lionel Messi, who has won it seven times.

That said, it wasn’t to be for Ronaldo in the 2022 ceremony, as he came in 20th, and Messi failed to even make the shortlist.

The honor was instead bestowed upon Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, much to Speed’s dismay, unable to understand how the Portuguese star had been unable to add a sixth “Dior” to his trophy cabinet.

iShowSpeed blasts Karim Benzema following Ballon d’Or win

Speed initially struggled to find the correct information he was looking for, surprised that a woman had won the award, having seen that Alexia Putellas had won the Ballon d’Or Féminin for the second consecutive season.

Eventually, though, he noticed that he was looking at the wrong thing, and saw that Benzema won the Ballon d’Or, immediately questioning the decision.

“No f**king way,” he said. “Benzema won the Dior [sic]. Are you f**king serious? Why didn’t Ronaldo win? How did Benzema win? He had one good season. Dior is all-around. Who should’ve really won a Dior is Ronaldo, and if they didn’t want Ronaldo, they could’ve picked Modric. Modric deserves the Dior. Why does Benzema score? Because of Modric, bro.”

With Speed being a long-time Cristiano Ronaldo fan, it’s no surprise that he thinks Ronaldo should have at least been in the Ballon d’Or conversation, though most fans will admit that 2022 hasn’t been his finest year.

With rumors that Ronaldo is seeking a way out for Manchester United, he could be hoping for a revival at another club in 2023, and Speed might be able to look forward to his big comeback at the Ballon d’Or in a year’s time.