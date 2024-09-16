IShowSpeed fans already planning massive stream snipe in Singapore

Thousands of IShowSpeed fans are already plotting to stream snipe him if he turns up in Singapore as the YouTube star continues his massive tour of Asia.

Over the last few years, IShowSpeed has become one of the most-watched streamers on the internet and is, comfortably, YouTube’s most popular streamer right now.

The 19-year-old started out as plenty of streamers do, just playing games and getting up to online hijinx in his room. However, he’s been branching over the last little bit, focusing more and more on IRL streams.

Over the summer, Speed traveled across Europe, popping up in different countries every few days. He got to meet fans, experience local cultures, and create some massive moments. However, it has landed him in hot water at times as he’s had to shell out thousands to pay for damage to rental cars due to his fans getting close to him.

Now, he’s taken his IRL tour to Asia, kicking things off in Thailand before moving into Vietnam and the Philippines as part of the Gumball 300 rally.

Fans have continued to swarm him on those streams, with many begging for him to go to Singapore. When he gets there, though, he’s going to have a fair few thousand fans waiting for him as they’re already organizing their stream sniping through a messaging service.

As noted, Speed is no stranger to having his streams taken over by fans, but they very rarely pre-plan things to such levels.

The YouTube star has also been asking for recommendations for things to do in Singapore, so fans have been given him ideas on where they can catch him.

A mass influx of fans can also be rather dangerous, seeing as many will want to snap a photo with Speed and big crowds can lead to police getting involved. That is something Speed has experienced a few times already.

So, hopefully, things remain calm.