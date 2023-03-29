iShowSpeed disappointed as Matan Even surprises him with signed Messi jersey

iShowSpeed was left speechless after he was randomly gifted a signed Barcelona Messi jersey, despite his long-standing love of Cristiano Ronaldo, and the gifter turned out to be Matan Even, better known as ‘the Bill Clinton kid’.

Matan Even first rose to viral fame when he crashed the Game Awards 2022, thanking “reformed Orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton” as FromSoftware accepted their award for Game of the Year with Elden Ring.

Since then, he’s popped up in random videos across the globe, with people joking that he’s “literally everywhere” when spotted at any random event.

On March 28, Matan decided to give a gift to one of the most popular streamers and content creators in the world right now, pulling up on Speed with a present — although it was a bit of a troll.

Article continues after ad

Walking up to him in a Shake Shack, Matan handed speed the Barcelona jersey, saying that it’s signed by “the best.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When Speed asked if he meant Ronaldo, Matan simply said that it’s Messi, before walking out, with Speed barking at him through the door.

This is one of the most bizarre crossovers on the internet right now, but fans of both will definitely be excited to see it.

Recently, Speed almost had the opportunity to finally meet his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, as he flew out to Portugal to watch the national football team take on Liechtenstein, in a game that saw the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star saw two goals. While he did get to meet the rest of the team, Ronaldo was as elusive as ever, and Speed didn’t manage to catch him.