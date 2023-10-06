IShowSpeed confused after sudden TikTok Live ban for “sexual activity”

YouTube star IShowSpeed was left confused after suddenly getting banned from TikTok Live, with the app claiming it was for “sexual activity.”

Over the last few years, IShowSpeed has skyrocketed in popularity with his accounts on YouTube, Rumble, TikTok, and more amassing millions of subscribers.

His YouTube streams have dominated the platform, overtaking Dr Disrespect and Ludwig for viewers just last year.

While streaming on YouTube, Speed joined a TikTok Live as a guest with another creator when he was hit with a sudden ban.

IShowSpeed left confused after TikTok Live ban

While talking with a female creator on TikTok Live, he asked her whether she liked soccer stars Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

As she began to answer, Speed was kicked from the live. He attempted to join again, only to find out he was banned.

“Hold on, what? What? How did I get banned?” he said. “I didn’t even show my meat.”

Back on August 16, 2023, IShowSpeed accidentally flashed his audience during a YouTube stream that led to his own father making a music video about the incident.

Speed then opened the notification to find out why, and the app said it was for “Sexual Activity and Services.”

Right above the reason, it stated that he would no longer be able to go live — implying that he was perma banned. He filed an appeal, so we’ll have to wait to see if Speed will be able to use TikTok live in the future.

