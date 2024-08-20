IShowSpeed celebrates major YouTube milestone by body slamming Kai Cenat

IShowSpeed has celebrated a major YouTube milestone of 28 million subscribers by body-slamming Kai Cenat into the floor during their hardcore Minecraft stream.

IShowSpeed isn’t new to insane antics, be it challenging bona fide athletes to races, jumping over cars, wrestling Crawley, or even getting RKO’d live at a WWE PLE.

So going into his marathon stream with Kai Cenat to beat Minecraft in hardcore mode, you’d expect some unhinged moments from the duo and of course, a solid 45 hours in, it’s quite clear the pair is in disarray.

On the bright side for Speed, he hit a major milestone on YouTube, reaching 28 million subscribers on his channel, a feat he decided to celebrate by slamming Kai into the ground.

As the pair played their Minecraft stream, they paused so Speed could celebrate hitting 28 million, with Kai coming into his room to tell folks to subscribe.

“Look, his voice is f***ed up right now, everybody sub the f**k up right now,” Kai told Speed’s viewers.

The moment Speed hit 28 million subs, he proceeded to do a backflip, grab an excited Kai by hit shirt (the excitement turned into fear very quickly), and proceeded to body slam right into the ground.

Speed then shouted with a very well-timed confetti canon popping and doing his favorite siu celebration while barking.

“28 million baby! 28 million!” Speed shouted as Kai could be seen on the ground struggling to get back up from the body slam.

Unfortunately for Kai’s body, Speed would go on to throw a box at his leg while he was still writhing on the floor. Luckily Kai wasn’t too bothered by Speed’s antics.

As of writing, Kai and Speed are still struggling to get through the Nether with a total of 51 hours played in their marathon.