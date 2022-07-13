iShowSpeed caught allegedly cheating on his girlfriend on stream

Dylan Horetski . 1 hour ago

YouTube Gaming streamer iShowSpeed was allegedly caught cheating by his girlfriend during a recent broadcast.

When it comes to YouTube Gaming, iShowSpeed is by far one of the biggest creators on the platform.

Over the last few months, the creator has been met with a bit of drama after he was kicked out of an amusement park, leaked KSI’s phone number, and was paid a visit by the local firefighters after he lit fireworks in his bedroom.

Now, Speed may be in trouble with his girlfriend as she allegedly found out he was cheating and confronted him during his broadcast.

iShowSpeed allegedly caught cheating

While streaming on July 11, iShowSpeed’s girlfriend walked into the room holding both of their phones.

As she sat down, she asked speed who it was that kept texting him, prompting him to get up and grab his phone from her.

His girlfriend noticed something inside his text message conversation and again asked who it was. Speed told her it was a person named Jordan, but she didn’t believe him.

“That is not Jordan. Bro, what are you saying? You’re cheating? What the f*ck is this? You’re sending Jordan d*ck pics?” she explained.

The YouTuber continued to tell his girlfriend that he was not cheating and that he didn’t send the mystery person pictures, but she proceeded to show his picture on the screen. Seconds later, Speed’s stream abruptly ended.

It’s unknown what happened after that, but the creator went on to stream the next day as if nothing happened.

