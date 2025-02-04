IShowSpeed breaks WWE record with brutal Royal Rumble appearance

IShowSpeed has shattered a WWE social media record on the back of his rather brief but nonetheless brutal appearance at the 2025 Royal Rumble.

On January 27, IShowSpeed received an invitation from Triple H while live on stream. The King of Kings wasn’t just handing out an invite to sit in the crowd at the Royal Rumble, instead, he offered a backstage pass and even asked for Speed to stream his time behind the scenes.

Speed did just that on the big day, as did Kai Cenat, but only one made a truly historic moment. After some casual interactions with superstars backstage, Speed made his way to what’s called ‘Guerrilla Position.’ It’s here where wrestlers gather moments before they make their entrance and walk down to the ring.

With Akira Tozawa hilariously injured, there was a free spot in the men’s Rumble match, and Triple H wasted no time pushing Speed out of Guerrilla and on his way to the ring.

What ensued was, of course, another viral WWE moment for the social media star as he once again took a devastating bump. This time, it was Bron Breakker’s industry-leading spear that took Speed out of commission before he went through an announce table on the outside. All this chaos has now produced the single most-liked tweet in WWE history.

IShowSpeed sets record for most-liked tweet in WWE history

After all was said and done in the ring, Speed was escorted backstage where we quickly learned he was genuinely hurt. Moments later, he tweeted out a picture in a neck brace, on crutches, and with his leg bandaged.

This image has now shattered the record and become the single most-liked tweet in WWE’s history on the social media platform.

It’s already reached over a million likes at the time of writing, with a whopping 54.1 million views on the image.

CM Punk previously held the record for his surprise return at Survivor Series 2023. This unbelievable moment drew 245,000 likes and 38.4M video views. It’s now a far cry from Speed’s viral injuries after the Rumble.

WWE reportedly “adored” having IShowSpeed as part of the show too, suggesting the company is all the more eager to work with him again moving forward. Perhaps we’ll even see a full-fledged match on the WrestleMania 41 card given just how big a moment he had at the Rumble.