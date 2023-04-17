iShowSpeed says Adin Ross won’t stream with him because he bought his sister’s OnlyFans

iShowSpeed joked that the reason for him and Adin falling out was him buying his sister’s OnlyFans

Streamer iShowSpeed joked that the reason behind his falling out with Adin Ross was that he bought access to his sister’s OnlyFans account.

While Speed and Adin have been close in the past, the two streamers haven’t been connecting as much recently, despite fans asking them to collab again.

However, in a recent clip, iShowSpeed joked with a fan that he had bought access to the OnlyFans account that Adin’s sister, Naomi, runs, and that was why the two creators weren’t speaking anymore.

iShowSpeed jokes about buying Adin Ross’s sister’s OnlyFans

iShowSpeed was playing Fortnite while discussing his future content with a viewer when he was asked if there was anything in the pipeline for another stream with Adin.

The fan asked iShowSpeed to reach out to the other popular streamer, saying: “You should do another collab with Adin Ross.” However, Speed replied: “Well, the thing about Adin… we did talk.

“But me and Adin, we’re not really cool right now. I bought his sister’s OnlyFans, and he took it the wrong way.”

While the comment was likely just a throwaway joke, Adin has previously reacted badly to people bringing up his sister’s OnlyFans account. Adin has also spoken out against OnlyFans creators, telling them that “they need to get bullied.”

Adin has previously tried to convince iShowSpeed to join Kick after Speed was hit repeatedly with strikes on his YouTube channel. However, it’s unclear if the two streamers will reconnect in the future.

Adin even once claimed that Speed, along with several other big Twitch names like Kai Cenat and YourRAGE, were making the same jump to Kick that he did, though none of these predictions have come true yet.

