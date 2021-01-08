Is viral TikTok ‘charge card’ phone charger real & can you get one?

A TikToker has gone viral after filming his boss showing off a ‘card charger,’ a credit card size phone charger that can supposedly charge your phone in seconds just by leaving it on the screen. But some commenters aren’t quite so sure that such a product really exists.
With TikTok’s insane power to make the most random things go viral, and its razor-sharp ‘For You Page’ algorithm, users find the weirdest and most wonderful things on the app every day, leaving people in the comments desperate to know more.
One phenomenon that unexpectedly gained an insane amount of popularity was TikTok’s take on a Ratatouille musical, in which people were composing songs that would eventually end up in an actually live-streamed version of the musical.
TikTok is a hotspot for viral trends and fascinating videos.
This week, one of the most fascinating things to go viral was a credit card-shaped ‘charger’ that is apparently able to charge your phone wirelessly within seconds.
TikTok user guapo.704 uploaded a video with the caption, “My boss living in 3021,” and introduced Randy Shirley to his viewers. Randy showed the camera that his phone was running low on charge, and then whipped out a futuristic-looking ‘charge card.’
“Lithium-ion batteries cannot charge that fast lest they explode from the excess heat. Also can’t charge over bluetooth. This is CAPPPP,” one user said. “It’s just a screen recording guys. I hope you know it’s physically impossible for that to happen,” another wrote.
On Randy’s own account, people flooded his comments asking where they could get their hands on the cool invention, with the unexpected viral star only saying it’s a “prototype” and “if I get to 10k followers, I’d like to share all the info.”
So, unfortunately, it seems that for the time being, people won’t be able to get their hands on the nifty-looking invention, as it may not actually exist. How exactly Randy did it is unclear, but maybe he’ll let viewers in on the secret in the future.
Beauty YouTuber Jeffree Star has found himself caught up in yet another tsunami of drama after rumors of an affair with Kanye West have started to ramp up. Here’s everything that’s happened so far.
YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star is no stranger to drama and controversy. The makeup mogul has consistently found himself in the spotlight for one reason or another, but this time there are some pretty wild accusations floating around the internet.
Now fans have gone even further and are implicating Jeffree in a love affair with Kanye West, thanks to a rumor that started on TikTok and subsequently gained traction. But what exactly has happened so far?
Jeffree Star and Kanye West rumors begin on TikTok
The makeup sensation has been implemented in the scandal to end all scandals.
After popular TikToker Ava Louise dropped a video discussing the rumored Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce situation, fans and Twitter users speculated that Jeffree Star has some involvement in the drama.
Ava notes in her video that “Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”
The YouTuber has mentioned in several videos that his former Calabasas mansion was a stone’s throw away from the iconic rapper’s home, with some TikTok users finding it all too much of a coincidence.
Jeffree is contacted about the rumors
On January 6, Drama Alert’s Daniel ‘KEEMSTAR’ Keem reached out to Star via text message asking him to elaborate on the bizarre rumors.
In typical Jeffree Star fashion, the beauty guru didn’t give a firm answer, but instead made a lighthearted jab at the situation. “I’m having the best time in Wyoming,” he stated. “Come visit sometime!”
One fan remarked that “there’s no way the Kanye West and Jeffree Star thing is real, right?”
A series of more humorous comments took over the trending feed though, specifically one iconic meme often used in relation to the beauty guru, writing that the video shows Jeffree’s reaction “when Kim came home early.”
Jeffree likes memes about the situation on Twitter
Not one to shy away from poking fun at his controversies, Jeffree Star has been liking a whole array of memes about the situation on Twitter, including a viral video likened to Jeffree running from Kim’s house that garnered almost 200,000 likes.
Finally, in an attempt to put a stop to the rumors, Jeffree uploaded a video titled “Addressing the Kanye Situation” in which he told fans that the wild rumors were in fact false.
“Let me just say this one time for any news outlet: I like very tall men,” he explained. “Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny. I guess if this is a start to my new year, happy new year! …I really can’t, and if Kris Jenner organized this whole thing, happy new year, sweetie girl!”
The video garnered millions of views within less than a day of being posted and seemed to put an end to the idea that there could be any truth to the rumors.
Jeffree responds to Wendy Williams
Fans were baffled after the strange topic even managed to make its way to Wendy Williams’ show, describing the beauty guru as “dressing in various hairs,” calling him “thin, like twink thin.” She also added that “he’s got really loose lips and he does a lot of talking.”
If she only knew about the actual rappers who have visited my mouth 😂😂 Taking that shit to the grave miss thing. https://t.co/YLdCRwT2TM
The clip made its way onto Jeffree’s feed, and he retweeted it with the caption, “if she only knew about the actual rappers who have visited my mouth. Taking that sh*t to the grave miss thing.” This cryptic message definitely has many fans curious about who the rappers could be, and may well even start up more theories.
While the internet finally has the answers they were looking for, it may not prevent the theory from continuing to spread on TikTok. However, whether there will be any further developments in the bizarre rumors remains to be seen.