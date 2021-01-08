Logo
Is viral TikTok ‘charge card’ phone charger real & can you get one?

Published: 8/Jan/2021 18:32

by Georgina Smith
TikTok 'Charge Card' pressed against a phone
TikTok: guapo.704

A TikToker has gone viral after filming his boss showing off a ‘card charger,’ a credit card size phone charger that can supposedly charge your phone in seconds just by leaving it on the screen. But some commenters aren’t quite so sure that such a product really exists.

With TikTok’s insane power to make the most random things go viral, and its razor-sharp ‘For You Page’ algorithm, users find the weirdest and most wonderful things on the app every day, leaving people in the comments desperate to know more.

One phenomenon that unexpectedly gained an insane amount of popularity was TikTok’s take on a Ratatouille musical, in which people were composing songs that would eventually end up in an actually live-streamed version of the musical.

TikTok loading page on a phone with a bright background
Wikimedia Commons, Solen Feyissa
TikTok is a hotspot for viral trends and fascinating videos.

This week, one of the most fascinating things to go viral was a credit card-shaped ‘charger’ that is apparently able to charge your phone wirelessly within seconds.

TikTok user guapo.704 uploaded a video with the caption, “My boss living in 3021,” and introduced Randy Shirley to his viewers. Randy showed the camera that his phone was running low on charge, and then whipped out a futuristic-looking ‘charge card.’

@guapo.704

@buck35ts #fyp

♬ original sound – guapo.704

He placed it on top of his phone and the battery percentage began to increase at an unbelievable rate, with the charge card’s indication bar going down simultaneously.

Is the TikTok Charge Card real?

The insane video baffled its 8 million viewers, but not everyone was entirely convinced that it could be real.

“Lithium-ion batteries cannot charge that fast lest they explode from the excess heat. Also can’t charge over bluetooth. This is CAPPPP,” one user said. “It’s just a screen recording guys. I hope you know it’s physically impossible for that to happen,” another wrote.

@narlojunior

#duet with @guapo.704

♬ original sound – guapo.704

On Randy’s own account, people flooded his comments asking where they could get their hands on the cool invention, with the unexpected viral star only saying it’s a “prototype” and “if I get to 10k followers, I’d like to share all the info.”

So, unfortunately, it seems that for the time being, people won’t be able to get their hands on the nifty-looking invention, as it may not actually exist. How exactly Randy did it is unclear, but maybe he’ll let viewers in on the secret in the future.

TikTok sparks Jeffree Star and Kanye West affair rumors: a timeline

Published: 8/Jan/2021 11:27 Updated: 8/Jan/2021 15:52

by Lauren Bergin
Kanye West and Jeffree Star
WikiMedia Commons: David Shakbone/Instagram: Jeffree Star

Beauty YouTuber Jeffree Star has found himself caught up in yet another tsunami of drama after rumors of an affair with Kanye West have started to ramp up. Here’s everything that’s happened so far.

YouTube beauty guru Jeffree Star is no stranger to drama and controversy. The makeup mogul has consistently found himself in the spotlight for one reason or another, but this time there are some pretty wild accusations floating around the internet.

Recently fans have been scrutinizing the internet sensation after a shocking series of unfollows on Instagram implied a rift had developed between him and now former assistant, Maddie Taylor.

Now fans have gone even further and are implicating Jeffree in a love affair with Kanye West, thanks to a rumor that started on TikTok and subsequently gained traction. But what exactly has happened so far?

Jeffree Star and Kanye West rumors begin on TikTok

Jeffree Star on sofa talking to camera
YouTube: Jeffree Star
The makeup sensation has been implemented in the scandal to end all scandals.

After popular TikToker Ava Louise dropped a video discussing the rumored Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce situation, fans and Twitter users speculated that Jeffree Star has some involvement in the drama.

Ava notes in her video that “Kanye’s been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while.”

Ava then dropped a second video duetting her first one which claimed that she “was told by a source – a very good one” about the affair.

@realavalouiisei can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss♬ original sound – Ava Louise

The YouTuber has mentioned in several videos that his former Calabasas mansion was a stone’s throw away from the iconic rapper’s home, with some TikTok users finding it all too much of a coincidence.

Jeffree is contacted about the rumors

On January 6, Drama Alert’s Daniel ‘KEEMSTAR’ Keem reached out to Star via text message asking him to elaborate on the bizarre rumors.

In typical Jeffree Star fashion, the beauty guru didn’t give a firm answer, but instead made a lighthearted jab at the situation. “I’m having the best time in Wyoming,” he stated. “Come visit sometime!”

 

Jeffree adds fuel to rumors with cryptic tweets

The popular beauty guru also appeared to reference Kanye’s church choir work on Sundays with yet another Tweet, further sparking the idea of a potential tryst between the two.

“Jeffree” trends on Twitter

While there is no evidence other than Ava’s video to confirm this rumor, by this point the story had grown wings, and fans started to run with it.

One fan remarked that “there’s no way the Kanye West and Jeffree Star thing is real, right?”

A series of more humorous comments took over the trending feed though, specifically one iconic meme often used in relation to the beauty guru, writing that the video shows Jeffree’s reaction “when Kim came home early.”

Jeffree likes memes about the situation on Twitter

 

Not one to shy away from poking fun at his controversies, Jeffree Star has been liking a whole array of memes about the situation on Twitter, including a viral video likened to Jeffree running from Kim’s house that garnered almost 200,000 likes.

Jeffree Star denies Kanye West affair rumors

Finally, in an attempt to put a stop to the rumors, Jeffree uploaded a video titled “Addressing the Kanye Situation” in which he told fans that the wild rumors were in fact false.

“Let me just say this one time for any news outlet: I like very tall men,” he explained. “Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny. I guess if this is a start to my new year, happy new year! …I really can’t, and if Kris Jenner organized this whole thing, happy new year, sweetie girl!”

The video garnered millions of views within less than a day of being posted and seemed to put an end to the idea that there could be any truth to the rumors.

Jeffree responds to Wendy Williams

Fans were baffled after the strange topic even managed to make its way to Wendy Williams’ show, describing the beauty guru as “dressing in various hairs,” calling him “thin, like twink thin.” She also added that “he’s got really loose lips and he does a lot of talking.”

The clip made its way onto Jeffree’s feed, and he retweeted it with the caption, “if she only knew about the actual rappers who have visited my mouth. Taking that sh*t to the grave miss thing.” This cryptic message definitely has many fans curious about who the rappers could be, and may well even start up more theories.

While the internet finally has the answers they were looking for, it may not prevent the theory from continuing to spread on TikTok. However, whether there will be any further developments in the bizarre rumors remains to be seen.