Twitch is down for the third time this year for streamers & viewers

Streamers and viewers alike are reporting Amazon-owned platform Twitch is currently experiencing an outage on January 7, with all streams and clips being taken offline or lagging severely.

Twitch went down at approximately 1:00 PM PST on January 7. While users can still access the front page and individual profiles, all streamers and broadcasts have been seemingly taken offline or are suffering from serious lag.

Twitch has made a statement regarding the problem, and are currently investigating the matter.

This isn’t the first time the platform has experienced such issues this month. In the first week of 2021, the site has crashed a total of three times, leading some users to question what the reason behind the frequent outages could be.

🔎 We are investigating an issue causing various features on Twitch not to load. Stay tuned! — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) January 7, 2021

Many users have noted that broadcasts went down right as they were watching them. Streams appear to be unavailable to view, but chats are still going strong in channels that were live at the time of the outage.

Viewers noticed that the crash happened in the middle of AGDQ, a charity-based speedrunning event that is operating wholly online this year.

What is Twitch?

Twitch is the biggest gaming-centric streaming platform in the world, with almost four million streamers going live on the platform every month. On average, almost 1.5 million viewers will be watching Twitch broadcasts at any one time.

Amazon bought out Twitch for $970 million back in 2014, thrusting the website into the mainstream.

