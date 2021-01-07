Logo
Twitch is down for the third time this year for streamers & viewers

Published: 7/Jan/2021 21:30 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 21:35

by Andrew Amos
Twitch

Twitch

Streamers and viewers alike are reporting Amazon-owned platform Twitch is currently experiencing an outage on January 7, with all streams and clips being taken offline or lagging severely.

Twitch went down at approximately 1:00 PM PST on January 7. While users can still access the front page and individual profiles, all streamers and broadcasts have been seemingly taken offline or are suffering from serious lag.

Twitch has made a statement regarding the problem, and are currently investigating the matter.

This isn’t the first time the platform has experienced such issues this month. In the first week of 2021, the site has crashed a total of three times, leading some users to question what the reason behind the frequent outages could be.

Many users have noted that broadcasts went down right as they were watching them. Streams appear to be unavailable to view, but chats are still going strong in channels that were live at the time of the outage.

Viewers noticed that the crash happened in the middle of AGDQ, a charity-based speedrunning event that is operating wholly online this year.

What is Twitch?

Twitch is the biggest gaming-centric streaming platform in the world, with almost four million streamers going live on the platform every month. On average, almost 1.5 million viewers will be watching Twitch broadcasts at any one time.

Amazon bought out Twitch for $970 million back in 2014, thrusting the website into the mainstream.

More to come…

TikTokers Carlos Mena and Alex Guzman get into heated street fight during live stream

Published: 7/Jan/2021 19:35

by Virginia Glaze
Carlos Mena and Alex Guzman get into street fight
Instagram: @carlosmena, @wtfblesiv

TikTok stars Carlos Mena and Alex Guzman got into a heated argument via Instagram Live, leading to an all-out brawl in the street that was broadcasted to their viewers for a short time.

It’s only January, but 2021 is already starting off with a bang. Current events aside, it seems that TikTok drama is also heating up in a huge way, with two of the platform’s top creators coming to blows in the street.

Carlos Mena and Alex Guzman are normally hailed as best friends, both being top-tier influencers with millions of followers on multiple social media platforms.

However, it seems the two have cut ties recently, as told by a heated argument they got into during an Instagram Live stream on January 6 (although the reason for their argument is unknown).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carlos Mena 🪐💕 (@carlosmena)

“You live 20 minutes away from me!” Mena can be heard taunting, as though threatening to show up to Guzman’s spot.

“Alright!” Guzman replied. “Pull up then, b***h!”

“Do it! Do it! You swearing — want me to say it to your face?” Mena continued.

“Come right now!” Guzman challenged.

“Alright p***y, f**k it. You want some shit?” Mena answered before ending the live video feed.

It seems that their argument turned physical shortly thereafter, as a video quickly spread across social media that showed the two stars throwing down in the middle of the street.

“I’m right here! Touch me boy, I dare you!” Guzman can be heard saying before being shoved by Mena. The two engage in a short scuffle before the footage cuts off.

Needless to say, their followers are both completely shocked and somewhat amused, with many theorizing that the fight may have been faked, considering their status as former best friends — but a tweet from Mena may have shone a different light on the situation.

“The truth comes out eventually,” he wrote, leading to further speculation regarding his sudden spat with Guzman.

For now, all fans can do is watch and wait for further information to be revealed as Mena so mysteriously tweeted.