Is TikTok on the stock market and can you invest in it?

Many have expressed interest in purchasing stocks for the constantly expanding short-form video platform TikTok, but is that actually possible?

Ever since its merger with Musical.ly back in 2017, social media platform TikTok has been on a constant rise in popularity, but it’s within the past two years that it’s seen its biggest growth and prominence in mainstream media.

The ByteDance-owned app has millions of users who both interact with and create content, and there are new users joining on a daily basis.

The sheer rate at which the platform is growing has made it tempting for those looking to invest in stocks — but can you actually buy TikTok stocks?

Can you buy TikTok stocks?

Currently, shares of ByteDance (the Chinese company that owns TikTok) are not yet available on the stock market, as the company is privately held.

However, over the last year or so there has been speculation about their plans to launch its IPO (Initial Public Offering).

In 2021, the Financial Times reported that ByteDance planned to go public with a listing in late 2021 or early 2022, with a source claiming they were submitting the filing with the Chinese authorities at the time. However, a Bytedance spokesperson reportedly told Reuters that the FT report wasn’t accurate.

This has complicated predictions of when ByteDance will launch their IPO, though many are closely monitoring the situation due to TikTok’s constant growth.

The platform is so popular, that in late 2021 TikTok even dethroned Google as the most popular domain, and as more users, celebrities, and companies join up to the app on a daily basis, it looks like it’s only set to become more valuable in the future.