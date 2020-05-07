Is TikTok down? Users report widespread outages on May 6

Popular short-form video app TikTok is trending across social media, after users reported widespread issues with the site's mobile application on May 6.

According to stats from Down Detector, over 40k users have reported problems with the app, with many taking to Twitter to explain that they can't open the application on mobile.

That's not all; music streaming service Spotify was also reported to have issues, as users claimed the application was also crashing when they tried to use it via mobile devices.

WHY ISNT TIKTOK WORKING WHAT AM I SUPPOSED TO SPEND ALL MY TIME DOING NOW — Benji Krol (@BenjiKrol) May 6, 2020

me coming to twitter to see if anyone else’s tiktok is down #tiktokdown pic.twitter.com/qwnBG4tkz1 — 𝐣𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 (@softcassandra) May 6, 2020

Advertisement

Despite these issues with the mobile application, the website for PC is working as intended, leading many to question why only the app is affected by the outage.

Areas affected by the problem include much of the United States, the UK and Australia, as well as parts of Europe and Southeast Asia.

However, others have reported that multiple mobile applications are currently experiencing issues, such as SoundCloud, Google, and the Bumble app, among others. According to DownDetector, users reported issues with Google around the same time in the afternoon, although a reason for these widespread application issues remains to be seen.

Advertisement

It’s not just Spotify, here is a current list of all the apps that aren’t working right now:

-Spotify

-TikTok

-Pinterest

-Venmo

-Doordash

-Tinder

-The Walmart App

-Google

-Bumble

-Soundcloud

There’s more, your phone isn’t broken, it’s the apps — Booby Squish (@aburninghilll) May 6, 2020

While it wasn't clear at first what was causing the issues, reports indicate that the problems could be caused by "a faulty Facebook SDK" that all the apps use. According to GitHub developers, the matter was traced to the software development kit that the apps used for signing users in through Facebook, with even those who opted out of logging in via the platform experiencing difficulties getting the apps to load.

Both Spotify and TikTok have yet to address the outages at the time of writing. Stay tuned to Dexerto for more developments as the situation unfolds.