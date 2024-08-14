Is “raw-dogging” flights safe? Experts advise travelers against viral trend

As “raw-dogging” a flight becomes increasingly popular, experts have advised against the “dangerous” travel trend.

Gazing into space for hours without food, water, or entertainment might not be for everyone. However, many travelers went viral during the summer of 2024 for “raw-dogging” flights, where they sit and stare at the back of the seat in front of them without distractions.

The travel trend has gotten so popular, that a Rawdog Simulator game was introduced by Rawdog Airlines, an online gaming service that poses as a real airline in their simulation.

Despite many curious raw-doggers, experts are now warning against the trend, saying that it could lead to death.

What are experts saying about “raw-dogging” a flight?

Medical expert Dr. Gill Jenkins, who works on an air ambulance, detailed their opinion of the travel trend, saying that a “digital detox” might be good, but going without sustenance and holding your bowels for an entire flight goes against their advice.

“They’re idiots,” she told the BBC. “A digital detox might do you some good, but all the rest of it is against medical advice.

“The whole thing about the risk of long-haul flying is that you’re at risk of dehydration. If you’re not moving you’re at risk of deep vein thrombosis, which is compounded by dehydration,” she said.

Nutritionist Toby King also advised against raw-dogging flights, emphasizing that it was the “most dangerous” trend he’s recently seen.

“This is one of the most dangerous trends I have seen on social media in a while, and while it looks innocent and a bit of fun on the surface, this could have deadly consequences and I would urge people to use sense when traveling,” he shared.

Despite expert opinion, raw-dogging a flight continues to popularize. A pilot even took to TikTok to boast about their experience, saying all he had was a “map and flying.”