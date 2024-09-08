Is Instagram adding profile views in 2024?

A rumor has been circulating on social media about a potential new profile views feature on Instagram. So, is Instagram planning to add profile views in 2024?

In late August 2024, a rumor began circulating on social media platforms like Twitter (now X) and TikTok, claiming that Instagram would soon introduce a new feature allowing users to see who views their profiles.

This rumor quickly gained traction, leading to a mix of excitement and panic among users. The speculation centered on whether the Meta-owned app was rolling out a “profile views” function, much like what TikTok offers.

Is Instagram adding a profile views feature?

As of 2024, Instagram is not adding a profile views feature. The platform has made no announcements suggesting the introduction of a feature that allows users to track who views their profiles, and currently, there are no plans or tests for this functionality.

Instagram has always prioritized user privacy, especially when it comes to profile views. It allows users to share content and stories, but it keeps profile visitors anonymous, whether they are followers or not.

Despite some users’ curiosity about who might be checking out their profiles, the app has opted to keep that information private.

While features change over time, there’s no indication that Instagram is moving in this direction anytime soon. For now, profile visitors remain hidden, and only story views are available for viewing.

Should Instagram change its policies in the future, any major feature rollout would likely be accompanied by an official announcement. But as of now, you’re safe from having your profile visits exposed.

