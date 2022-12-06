Is Chase Hudson dating Dove Cameron?

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: Sam.Comrie@dexerto.com.

Fans of Hype House co-founder Chase Hudson are convinced the TikTok sensation is dating actress Dove Cameron, following a series of social media posts indicating their romantic involvement.

Chase Hudson, known as Huddy to his legion of fans, rose to prominence through musical.ly and its successor TikTok.

Going on to found Hype House in 2019 alongside the likes of Daisy Keech and Thomas Petrou, Hudson has continued his career growth with a string of popular singles.

Though Hudson has been romantically linked to Charli D’Amelio in the past, fans of Hudson believe the star has entered a new relationship with Descendants star Dove Cameron.

Article continues after ad

Dove Cameron believed to be dating Chase Hudon amid social media speculation

Eagle-eyed fans of Cameron and Hudson began to make the link between the pair amid numerous social media hints suggesting romance is on the cards.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Influencer enthusiast account @teatoktalk brought to light specific posts that depict Hudson and Cameron sharing a selfie together and evidence that Cameron has begun following Hudson on Instagram.

Instagram: teatoktalk The pair have begun following each other on Instagram.

The Instagram account also noted that Hudson had reciprocated following Cameron. Fans of the duo have already expressed their admiration, with @stefanystratton saying: “Happy for them, whether a collab in music or collab in love or both!! It’s all beautiful.”

However, some are less enthused to see Cameron dating the co-founder of Hype House. One commenter stated “#SaveCameron.”

Article continues after ad

Either of them has yet to comment on their relationship status publically but for now, the debate between followers of Hudson and Cameron continues to grow in intensity.