Each season of Below Deck is filled with plenty of drama, as well as some hilarious moments, and many viewers have wondered whether the show is scripted. Here’s everything you need to know.

Below Deck is a reality TV franchise that follows crew members on various different yachts during charter season. The series has had a number of spin-offs, including Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Down Under, and is getting more popular each day.

Each season of the show has featured plenty of dramatic moments, storylines, and iconic scenes, with many clips going viral on social media.

However, many viewers have wondered whether or not the popular show is scripted. Here’s everything to know.

Bravo Below Deck entertains fans around the world

Is Below Deck scripted?

No, Below Deck is not scripted.

In 2015, Captain Lee Rosbach told Reality Blurred that he thinks the show is “a pretty accurate snapshot, I really do. What happens, happens and it’s all caught on film.”

He also admitted that some elements of the show surprised even him, adding: “Hell yes, I’m surprised. I think one of the biggest lessons that I’ve learned since I started doing a series is that a captain who thinks they really, really knows what goes on with his crew all the time is fooling himself, because he doesn’t.”

He went on to add that he thinks the drama is “typical” of the yachting industry. “Some people may disagree with that assessment,” he said, “but you’ve always got drama on board a boat. Any time you get people that are living and working together in that close proximity, you’re going to have issues and things are going to happen, and drama’s going to ensue. It’s been that way in yachting for years, long before the series came around.”

