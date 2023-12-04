Is Ashanti pregnant? Viral clip with Nelly has fans convinced

Ashanti attended Nelly’s Black and White Ball, and fans are now convinced the singer is pregnant after a viral post.

Ashanti and Nelly famously dated intermittently for 10 years back in the mid- to late-2000s. Now, it’s been more than a decade since their split.

Fans began speculating the pair were back together in April 2023, but it wasn’t official until Nelly and Ashanti took to Instagram to reveal the news. Only three months later, it appears a bundle of joy could be on the way.

On December 3, Nelly hosted the Black and White Ball in St. Louis, Missouri, where he indicated that his girlfriend might be pregnant. In the viral clip, Nelly pats her stomach and gives a wide-eyed smile to the crowd.

Twitter: Mílagro Nelly and Ashanti attend the Black & White Ball

Fans speculate Ashanti might be pregnant

Fans were quick in their response to this potential news item. “Are Nelly and Ashanti trying to tell us something?” captioned one Twitter/X user, attaching video evidence.

One fan responded, “I think it’s coming. I feel like HE’S ready for one.”

“If Ashanti is prego I’m happy for her & Nelly and hope this time around it’s for the long haul,” wrote another.

“Y’all on here talking about Ashanti better not be pregnant by Nelly without a ring first and some of y’all ain’t even follow y’all own advice,” blasted a user.

“If Ashanti is pregnant ima cry real tears of joy for my girl… even if she’s not I’m still so happy that it could be a possibility for her renewed love,” gushed a fan.

Another quipped, “If Ashanti is pregnant, she really won 2023.”

Some fans were less than thrilled.

“I hope ashanti ain’t pregnant for that dude,” wrote one fan.

Another chimed in, writing, “Ashanti better not be pregnant.”

“I really hope she don’t think this will make Nelly marry her. Cause I feel like that’s what it is. I pray I’m wrong,” said ShytheSage.

During the Black & White Ball, Nelly and Ashanti also took the stage for several performances, including “Baby” and Ja Rule’s “Mesermize.” Their chemistry is palpable onstage, and whether a baby is on the way or not, cheers to the happy couple.

