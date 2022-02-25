Ironmouse confirms new VShojo members debuting soon, but not in a new “generation”

After nearly a year without expanding, VShojo is getting some new members debuting soon. Ironmouse confirmed as much, but the new VTubers won’t be part of a “generation” like other groups, instead being absorbed into one big family.

VShojo isn’t the biggest VTuber group out there, but the eight members have had a major influence on Twitch. From the rapid rise of stars like Veibae, to Ironmouse’s mega subathon breaking records, the group is here to stay for the long term.

However, outside of Veibae’s addition early in 2021, the group hasn’t grown since its 2020 debut. That’s set to change though, with Ironmouse confirming new VShojo members will be joining soon.

Advertisement

There is a catch though: there won’t be any new “generations”. Instead, new VShojo talents will be part of one big family.

“I’m excited because VShojo will be getting new members soon. We won’t be doing generations ⁠— we don’t do that sort of thing, the family just gets larger if you know what I mean,” Mouse said during her subathon.

Viewers hounded Ironmouse asking the VTuber to tease who would be joining. However, she kept her lips sealed.

Read More: Uruha Rushia breaks silence after sudden Hololive dismissal



“I’m not sure who it’s going to be, but I’m sure that when they are announced we’ll all show them love and I’ll be really happy and we can all celebrate together. New friends are always fun,” she laughed.

Advertisement

“I don’t know who they are yet, but I think we might know soon. I can’t tell you guys who it is! I’ll get in trouble!”

It’s unclear exactly how many new members will be joining VShojo at once, but the VTuber section on Twitch is about to get bigger very soon.